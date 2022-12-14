'Heart and soul': Lenardo remembered as longtime McAlester Italian Festival organizer

Longtime Italian Festival organizer Bob "Bobby" Lenardo, of McAlester, is being remembered as a man who worked tirelessly for the annual event that celebrates the Italian heritage of the McAlester and Krebs area.
Lenardo, 69, of McAlester, died Saturday, Dec. 10, at McAlester Regional Health Center.
He's closely identified with the McAlester Italian Festival, serving as a member of the Festival Committee for 28 years, including eight years as chairman.
Some of those who worked with Lenardo on the Italian Festival said he made a tremendous contribution to the longevity of the event — which celebrated it's 50th anniversary with this year's festival held last May at the Southeast Expo Center.
"He was an icon as far as the Italian Festival is concerned," said Italian Festival Board member Yvette Martin, owner of the McAlester Tag Agency. His contributions went far beyond the weekend each May when the festival is held, Martin noted.
"People have no idea of the time and effort he put into it throughout the year," Martin said. "He was the heart and soul of it."
Lenardo and Ron Dusenberry served as co-chairmen of the event for several years. Dusenberry's summation of Lenardo's contributions to the festival's success echoed Martin's.
"Bobby was the heart and soul of the festival," Dusenberry said. "He was so passionate about it. It being his heritage, he didn't want it to fail. He wanted everyone to know about the Italians in McAlester and Krebs."
Due to a medical issue, Lenardo had to miss last week's meeting of the Italian Festival Committee.
"We were in the process of planning for 2023," Dusenberry said. He said Lenardo was missed at the meeting, but members hoped he could attend the next one, set for January.
Dusenberry, along with Satina Murdaugh, had already been named as co-chairman of this year's Italian Festival after Lenardo stepped down due to illness. He spoke of Lenardo's many contributions to the festival's success.
"He was in charge of a lot of things," said Dusenberry. If it had not been for Lenardo, the Italian Festival may have ended, he said.
"A couple of years ago it was getting to where we weren't getting the support we needed," Dusenberry said. He said there were fewer volunteers and when some of those who had been associated with the festival in past years passed away or stepped down, not many volunteers were stepping forward to take up the work they had done.
But when talk turned to considering ending the festival, Lenardo was determined not to let it happen.
"He jumped up and said 'I'll do it all,'" Dusenberry recalled, relating how Lenardo took on all the roles that weren't already being filled by other volunteers.
"He took on everything," Dusenberry said. "He took care of a whole bunch of stuff."
Lenardo's contributions to the community went beyond the festival.
He's a former president of the McAlester Chamber of Commerce, which he belonged to for a number of years. He served three consecutive two-year terms as president of the McAlester Country Club from 1999 to 2005. He also served as a board member from 1999 to 2007 and served as past-president in 2006 and 2007.
Lenardo retired from the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant with more than 10 years of service, which gave him even more time to help organize and promote the festival's 50th anniversary celebration held last May, following the event's postponement in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He continued a family tradition when he and his wife, Karie Lenardo, were crowned the Italian Festival's Re and Regina in 1999. His mother and father, Marion and Rocklyn Lenardo, were crowned Re and Regina at the 1981 Italian Festival. His sister and her husband, Donna Lenardo Parham and Mark Parham, were crowned Re and Regina for the Italian Festival's 50th Anniversary celebration earlier this year.
Funeral services for Bobby Lenardo are set for Thursday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home Chapel In McAlester.
Dusenberry said he and the other committee members are committed to carrying on with the 2023 Italian Festival.
"What we've got to do is work hard and do it for Bobby now," Dusenberry said. "He will look down at us and we don't want to let him down.
"He was our motivator and the one who kept everything together to make us successful."
