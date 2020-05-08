Hearod ready to serve as interim police chief

Stepping into the role of interim police chief in a city the size of McAlester can be challenging in the best of times. It's even more challenging to take on the job during a global pandemic.
Kevin Hearod figures everything he's done to this point has helped prepare him to serve as the new interim police chief for the city of McAlester.
As interim chief, Hearod is filling the position left vacant by Gary Wansick's retirement. Wansick retired from the office after serving nearly 40 years as a law enforcement officer.
City Manager Pete Stasiak appointed Hearod to serve as interim chief until Wansick's successor is selected. Hearod's not planning on making any major changes while serving as interim chief.
"Mine and Gary's philosophies are pretty much the same," Hearod said. "I'll probably tweak a few things. We've got some promotions coming forward. The way the budget is, we'll hold off on any big announcements. We'll hunker down like the rest of the city is.
"These are unprecedented times we're going through," he added.
Like everyone else, police officers and their families are going through the pandemic day-by-day. Coupled with the city's budget issues and a depressed economy, how is morale on the police force?
"Morale is good," Hearod said. "The guys are pretty upbeat."
Have any officers had to take time off due to COVID-19 or because they or a family member were quarantined?
"Right now, we haven't had anybody," Hearod said. Police are continuing to take precautions,
"We take our temperature before we come to work," Hearod said. When a call comes in to the police department, dispatchers asks questions, such as does anyone with the reporting party have a fever? If it's a nonemergency call that can be responded to by phone, that's what police prefer to do, he said.
McAlester police officers also have personal protective equipment, known as PPEs.
"We provided the guys with N95 masks," Hearod said. They also have cloth masks, which can be utilized when the heavier N95s aren't needed. They're also supplied with gloves and hand sanitizer.
Hearod stepped up from his post as captain of the city police's Criminal Investigation Division to serve as interim chief. Lt. Shawn DeLana is serving as CID commander while Hearod fills the interim chief's post.
Does Hearod see any significant challenges facing the police force?
"The biggest thing right now is dealing with coronavirus," he said. "Luckily, our call volume is down." Hearod estimated the number of calls coming into police since the shutdown have dropped from 50 to 60% of what they were getting previously.
"We still get some thefts. Somebody will break into a car here and there," Hearod said. Still, prior to the shutdown, police were getting four or five calls a day about vehicle break-ins and thefts. Now, it might be one or two a day, he said.
Also, the police force is now slightly down on personnel.
Two officers, Chief Wansick and former Capt. Don Hass, have retired and three more officers have gone to other departments, he said.
Hearod is married to Kari Hearod. They have three adult children: Jordan Hearod, Caitlin Giles and Caleb Giles. "I've got two son-in-laws and a grandbaby," Kevin Hearod said.
Serving in law enforcement is a family tradition. Hearod's father, Bill Hearod, served on the McAlester police force from 1970 to 1990, before retiring to operate a bait shop, pursue ranching and other interests. His mother is former McAlester City Treasurer Carolyn Hearod. His paternal grandfather, Harold Hearod, served as a Pittsburg County sheriff's deputy.
Kevin Hearod began his law career as a correctional officer at Oklahoma State Penitentiary, working his way to sergeant. He started as a patrolman with the McAlester Police Department in 1995, and later worked in narcotics, eventually serving as a patrol captain before transferring to captain with the CID.
"I've worked for some good chiefs and I've had some really good captains," Hearod said.
He said he's tried to prepare for his new role. Hearod earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Redlands Community College, then earned a bachelors degree in administrative leadership from the University of Oklahoma.
"I feel like I'm prepared," he said. He said he's done as much personally and professionally as he can to step up and better himself.
"I've got confidence I'll do a good job," Hearod said. "I'm humbled at the opportunity the city manager is giving me."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
