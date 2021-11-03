Attorneys for a Texas woman accused of fatally shooting a McAlester man in 2019 will argue in federal court that any statements she made that night were involuntary due to her level of intoxication.
Brenda Burdue Savage, 57, of Del Valle, Texas, was indicted in September by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma in the January 2019 death of 40-year-old Bart Jameson.
The federal grand jury charged Savage by indictment on second-degree murder in Indian Country, use, carry, brandish, and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and causing the death of a person in the course of a violation of Title 18 U.S.C. 924 (c)(1)(A).
According to a motion filed by Savage’s attorney’s, footage from McAlester Police Officer Daniel McHenry’s body camera “contains statement by the defendant which she seems to indicate that she shot the victim.”
The motion states that footage from second officer shows Savage “indicating that she did not shoot the victim, while acting extremely confused, delusional, and struggling with basic motor skills like walking.”
“There are no recorded statements by the defendant or any other witness other than those recorded on the body cameras,” the motion states.
Savage’s attorneys are asking the judge to determine if her statements were made involuntarily and to suppress any recorded statements the judge determines were involuntarily made.
“Based on video evidence, the defendant could not walk, has slurred speech and is obviously drunk/intoxicated, speaks in a disconnected way from the reality of the situation, and also gives contradictory answers,” the motion states. “For these reasons, there is a genuine question as to the voluntariness of the defendant’s statements.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shreder’s will hear the argument on Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Muskogee.
Attorneys for Savage also filed motions asking for court proceedings to be closed to the public, claiming the case is highly publicized and emotionally charged, and for a change of venue.
“To this date, there have been multiple death threats made against the defendant” the motion states. “Death threats against counsel have also been made in this proceeding.”
“The defendant understands that she has a right to a public trial but is asking to waive that right to protect herself and others involved in her defense,” the motion states.
Savage’s attorneys also argue that the jury pool in the Eastern District of Oklahoma is tainted due to “prejudicial” media publicity and misconceptions about the legal system “and the added racial element that further charges this case” due the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt.
“Transferring this trial to a different venue, with a larger and more disconnected jury pool will remedy the prejudice that the defendant faces, the motion states.
No rulings have been made on the motion to close the proceedings or to change the venue as of press time Wednesday.
