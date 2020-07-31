HEALTHCARE HIGHLIGHT: Dr. Matthew Graves starts at MRHC on Monday

Get to know Dr. Matthew Graves, who will begin offering OB-GYN services Monday at the McAlester Regional Health Center.
1 Where are you from?
I was born in Washington DC and grew up in Oklahoma City. I stayed in-state for college and attended the University of Oklahoma, where I met my wife, Elizabeth. Upon completing college, I completed my residency in Phoenix, Arizona.
2 Why did you choose to practice in McAlester?
My wife’s family is from here and living in a smaller town has always appealed to me. In a smaller town, I can see the impact that I make and be a valuable resource to women’s health across the Southeastern, Oklahoma region.
3 How did you select OB-GYN as your specialty?
I was always fascinated by the operating room, but long-term care is also important to me. OB-GYN caught my eye because of the opportunity to provide long-term care to patients, work in the operating room and most of all, deliver new born babies!
4 What do you hope to accomplish in your practice at MRHC?
My number one goal is to provide quality, safe healthcare that is centered around the patient. It is important for me to work with my patients to make joint decisions, based on their healthcare needs.
5 What do you enjoy doing when you are not working?
I enjoy golfing, Oklahoma football, and Washington Nationals baseball.
