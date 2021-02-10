Health Department rescheduling canceled COVID-19 vaccinations

The Pittsburg County Health Department is in the process of rescheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for those who were scheduled to receive them Feb. 9 at the Expo Center in McAlester.
Winter weather forced the Pittsburg County Health Department to cancel its scheduled COVID-19 vaccination pod at the Expo Center on Tuesday.
Approximately 1,400 individual had appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccination during the Feb. 9 pod at the Expo Center, said Pittsburg County/Regional Health Department Administrator Juli Montgomery.
"We have called everyone who signed up at the Health Department or emailed them if they signed up on the portal," Montgomery said Wednesday.
Most individuals had made their appointment through the Oklahoma State Department of Health's online portal.Some individuals, such as those without access to computers or who are not computer-savvy, were able to sign up by directly phoning the health department.
Do those individuals who were scheduled to get a COVID-19 vaccination at the Expo Center on Feb. 9 need to contact the health department or sign up again through the portal to get their new appointment date? Montgomery said that is not necessary.
"We will contact them and let them know their appointment time," Montgomery said. Exactly when that will be was still being determined on Wednesday. The process of rescheduling the appointments has been slowed due to the winter weather.
Montgomery said appointments will be rescheduled by the staff at the Pittsburg County Health Department, but she did not want to risk the lives of the health department personnel by requiring them to come in on Tuesday or Wednesday, with the hazardous driving conditions. She said she is watching the weather to determine the schedule for the remainder of the week.
Montgomery plans to make sure everyone who was scheduled to get a COVID-19 vaccination on Feb. 9 gets one, including those who were scheduled to get their second booster shot.
"You can have a delayed shot for up to six weeks," Montgomery said of the booster.
What happened to the doses of vaccines that had been set to be used at the Expo Center on Feb. 9?
"We had a mixed pod of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines," Montgomery said.
As soon as the Pfizer is removed from the freezer, it is good for only five days, she said. The Moderna vaccine will be good for a while longer, said Montgomery. Both need to be refrigerated.
Some of the vaccines have been given to the McAlester Regional Health Center, which has its own process for setting up appointments, she said. Those appointments are separate from those made for the vaccination pods at the Expo Center.
Montgomery said Wednesday she was delivering more of the vaccines from McAlester to Durant to help make sure all of the vaccines will be utilized before their expiration date.
Along with the vaccines, ancillary supplies were included, such as needles and syringes, to form a complete kit for those who will be administering the vaccines.
Montgomery said there is a slight chance a vaccination pod could be set at the Expo Center later this week, but that will depend on weather conditions.
"We sure hope the weather is cooperative," she said.
What about the weekly COVID-19 vaccination pod already scheduled for Feb. 15 at the Expo Center in McAlester?
"We do have one scheduled for next Tuesday," Montgomery said. She said whether that is held or canceled will depend on the weather conditions.
"We will have to evaluate it," said Montgomery.
