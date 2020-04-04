Tests for COVID-19 are set to be available beginning Monday, April 6, at the Pittsburg County Health Department in McAlester.
"We have been doing curbside testing at the Pittsburg County Health Department with a provider's referral," Montgomery said. "We're hoping Monday we will be testing, It will not require a doctor's referral."
However, an appointment is required.
"We will do it on a call-in basis," Montgomery said. The number to call for an appointment is 918-423-1267. A photo ID is required, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Those who have an appointment should drive to Pittsburg County Health Department at the appointed time, but should not enter the building.
"We will go out to them," Montgomery said.
Although the state of Oklahoma has received an influx of new test kits, that does not mean an unlimited supply is available.
"We're asking for 100," Montgomery said. She said there are 68 health departments in the state that serve all 77 counties in Oklahoma and the demand is high for the COVID-19 test kits.
The curbside testing is set up differently than the mobile COVID-19 test site set up at the Southeast Expo Center in March, when motorists could drive up to a triage area for screening to see if they met the requirements to receive a COVID-19 test. No appointment was needed for the Expo Center testing.
Sixteen tests for COVID-19 were administered at the Expo Center, with all 16 returning negative.
The tests kits available for use at the Pittsburg County Health Department are part of a shipment obtained by the state as part of an effort to make more tests available in Oklahoma.
