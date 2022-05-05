Performing in McAlester at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival will be like a reunion for some of the headlining artists at the event.
Oklahoma's own Travis Linville and fellow artist Joe Pug are performing along with John Moreland, another Oklahoman, at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival on Saturday, May 7, in Downtown McAlester. Music on the main stage for the free concert series is set to begin around 6 p.m., organizers said. The headliners will follow a series of youth performers who will play from 2 until around 6 p.m. inside a tent at the site.
Linville said he's looking forward to seeing the other musicians.
"I've been on tour with Joe Pug and with John Moreland, too," Linville said. "I'm excited to see my friends."
It's not only his fellow musicians who Linville's looking forward to seeing in McAlester.
"I have a lot of friends in Southeastern Oklahoma," said Linville, who grew up in Chickasha. He figures many of them will be attending the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival, where he and the other headliners will perform on an outdoor stage along Choctaw Avenue between Third Street and Fifth Street.
Pug, speaking to the News-Capital from his home in Maryland, spoke of how he's anxious to see his longtime friends, Linville and Moreland.
"I toured years ago, with Hayes Carll," Pug said, recalling how Linville played lead guitar for Carll during that tour. "That's when I got to know Travis," he said. There are not a lot of singer-songwriters who play lead guitar as well as Linville, he added.
"I'm looking forward to seeing Travis and seeing John," Pug said. The chance to share the stage with fellow musicians who are also friends, is one of the things Pug likes about outdoor festivals.
"Where else am I going to run into these guys? And in McAlester, Oklahoma, of all places," said Pug.
This year's inaugural session of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival will have up to seven food trucks, with beverages and drinks available from other vendors and businesses in the area, including Spaceship Earth Coffee and Prairie Artisan Ales. The festival is set to begin Saturday, shortly after completion of the Armed Forces Day Parade, which starts at 10 a.m.
Following the parade, a U.S. Army rock band consisting of members of the 77th Military Band, are set to perform in a tent at the festival site. They will be followed by a series of youth performers who will play in the tent from 2 until around 6 p.m., before the headliners take the stage.
Pug has played on some of the most legendary festival stages ever, including the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island and the Cambridge Folk Festival in England.
One writer said he continues in the archetype of song in the tradition of John Prine and Bob Dylan. Pug would not make that comparison himself, but he'll take the compliment.
"As far as I'm concerned, those are the biggest shoes to fill," he said. He says he's not on that level, but in that tradition. His song, "One of Many," from his album, "The Great Despiser," is a fan favorite. Another favorite, "Crescent Bridge," is from his 2021 album, "The Diving Sun." In between those two albums, he released "The Flood in Color" in 2019.
Pug uses a fingerpicking style, he calls Travis-picking, based on the style of Oklahoma's Merle Travis, where the thumb plays the baseline, while picking a melodic accompaniment with his fingers on the higher strings.
Speaking of melody, many of Pug's songs take a melodic turn. He credits that to grunge music, saying many of the songs Kurt Cobain wrote for Nirvana were more melodic than the casual listener might detect.
Meanwhile, Linville's just back in Oklahoma, after performing last week as a guitarist with Hayes Carll at the Stagecoach Music Festival, held April 29 through May 1 in Indio, California and attended by more than 80,000 people. A multi-instrumentalist, Linville still backs up other musicians when not performing as a headliner himself.
Linville performs on all sorts of stages, including concert stages, bars and nightclubs. He's even done gigs in people's backyards while on tour. Is there anything special he likes about performing at festivals?
"Everybody can come," Linville said. "It feels more community-driven."
While Linville sometimes performs solo, he's bringing his full band to McAlester, which includes Ryan Jones on piano, Andrew Bones on drums, and Johnny Carlton on bass. Linville will perform lead guitar duties himself.
He released his most recent album in 2021, writing the lead-off single "I'm Still Here" with Nashville songwriter Natalie Hemby, of The Highwomen. "I'm Still Here" was produced by another Oklahoman, JD McPherson.
"Natalie and I have a lot of mutual friends," Linville said, "I had a chance to meet up with her and we wrote songs as we were writing the album. It ended up being the title track."
One of Linville's biggest musical inspirations came in 1999 when playing as a lead guitarist in country singer Claude Gray's band at one of Willie Nelson's picnics. Gray's hits included "Family Bible" — a song Willie had written early his career. He sold the song outright in Houston in 1960 for $50 before he moved to Nashville and found greater success.
When Gray began singing the song at Willie's picnic, a young Linville was surprised when Willie waked out, joining Gray and the rest of the band onstage.
It must have been inspiring for a young musician to suddenly findi himself backing up Willie Nelson.
"I was 21 years old," Linville said. "For that to happen at that time, it was really overwhelming. It made me want to create my first album."
Since that first album, Linville has released an acclaimed body of work. Other albums include "Up Ahead," "Living in the Front Room," "See You Around," "Sun or Moon," "Sounds of the Street" and "Out on the Wire." Some of his most popular songs include "Blue Sky Bound," "Wishes" and "Last Call."
Pug, meanwhile, plans to play cuts from his first album, "Messenger" as well as his most recent ones. He will likely throw in a cover or so, maybe one by John Prine, he said — although he plans to wait and see how the spirit moves him during his McAlester performance.
He said this will be his first time in McAlester and he's very much looking forward to performing at the Dancing Rabbit Festival.
As for Linville, what can those attending the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival expect during his Saturday evening performance?
"They can expect a good time," said Linville.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
