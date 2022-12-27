Primus Moore made a lasting impression on people in his nearly four decades at McAlester schools and a lifetime of community involvement.
Moore worked in several roles at McAlester Public Schools over nearly 40 years and helped lead an ongoing effort to renovate his alma mater, L’Ouverture School, before he recently died at age 75 after ongoing health issues.
“All he ever wanted is for us to be the best that we can be,” said Rosalyn Jones, the MPS Afro Student Union co-sponsor who said Moore was a longtime friend and mentor.
McAlester Mayor John Browne said Moore also served the community on the zoning and planning commission for several years, attended myriad community events, was involved with the American Legion, and much more.
He said Moore made so many contributions to the community that he hopes to declare a Primus Moore Day in the city in the coming months.
“You hate to lose someone of his magnitude,” Browne said. “Losing somebody like that who has made such a big impact on so many lives in so many areas is a hard thing — and besides that, he was just genuinely a good guy.”
“It was a sad day for McAlester to hear of his passing,” he said.
Moore graduated in 1965 as the class president of L'Ouverture School, the public school Black students attended from 1908 to 1968 — when 115 L'Ouverture High School students integrated with McAlester High School.
He helped fellow L'Ouverture alumni Herbert Keith lead an ongoing effort to restore the former school building at 1401 E. Cherokee Ave. now called the L'Ouverture Historical Center.
Keith said Moore was instrumental in starting the renovation project, which will continue as plans call for the creation of a 501c3 to move it forward.
But Keith said learning of Moore’s death was devastating for several reasons.
“He’s a classmate, friend, business partner, and he’s an all-around great man who accomplished a lot in life,” Keith said.
“He was quite a man,” he added. “He touched a lot of lives.”
Moore graduated from Langston, Oklahoma’s only historically black college or university, in 1969 and started what became a decades-long career in education in Gary, Indiana.
He previously told the News-Capital he remembered meeting Civil Rights Era leaders including Jessie Jackson, Andrew Young, John Conyers, Muhammad Ali, Coretta Scott King and more during his time in Indiana.
Moore told the News-Capital in December 2021 that he met with then-MPS Superintendent Bob LaGrone in 1982 and soon afterward he received a job offer.
But Moore said he signed a contract to cover for a teacher on maternity leave in Indiana and he didn’t want to break that commitment. So LaGrone asked when he could start, Moore responded “the Monday after Thanksgiving” and LaGrone said "OK, we'll see you when you get here."
He started the Monday after Thanksgiving in 1982 and was involved with the district until his retirement in December 2021 — when his friends and colleagues shared what he meant to them during his retirement party.
Kathy Hunt, the William Gay Early Childhood Center principal who twice led a McAlester campus to being named a National Blue Ribbon School, said Moore made her feel welcome when she joined the district.
Tim Collier, Secondary Academic Design coordinator at MPS, thanked Moore for his advice and for being a good friend.
Then-MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes said Moore embodied the Buffalo spirit of not giving up in his health battles.
"I love you guys," Moore told those gathered at the December 2021 event.
Some of the roles Moore has filled during his 39 years at MPS include assistant principal at Parker and Jefferson, director of Professional Development, teacher of adult education courses, music instructor at Parker and Jefferson, as well as a classroom science and math instructor.
Moore left a lasting impression with students along with James Brown, the McAlester vice mayor and Ward 4 Councilor who he died on Feb. 2, 2021 while being treated for complications from COVID-19.
Brown organized the Afro Student Union in the 1970s before he and Moore remained heavily involved throughout the years in helping students achieve academic success, coordinating field trips and events, and more.
Jones, the MPS Afro Student Union co-sponsor with Yvonne Allford, said the club wanted to honor Moore and Brown through starting the Brown-Moore Legacy Scholarship in March 2020.
Jones, who called Moore her Uncle PM, said Moore was a strong advocate of young people continuing their education and organizers want to continue building the scholarship in honor of its namesakes. Anyone looking to donate toward the scholarship can send a check to McAlester Public Schools and address The Brown-Moore Legacy Scholarship in the memo.
“We as a community and as a family are just praying and looking to God for his guidance in continuing this journey and ensuring that their legacies stay alive,” Jones said.
Public visitation for Moore is scheduled for 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at Life Church at 1300 S. George Nigh Expressway in McAlester.
A funeral service is set for 2 p.m. with military honors provided by the Ft. Sill Honor Guard.
