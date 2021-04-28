A mother holding her 2-year-old daughter waved as her husband and 125 troops left McAlester to serve in Operation Desert Storm 30 years ago. Lori Jernigen remembers it like yesterday.
"Seeing your husband on a green Army bus, knowing he's going to be gone, is overwhelming," Lori said.
Lori's husband, Greg, was among more than 100 in the McAlester-based 445th Military Police Co. mobilized Jan. 7, 1991 for Operation Desert Storm.
Greg served in Saudi Arabia as MSR security, convoy escorts, and other assignments — saying he heard missiles overhead several times. He went on to other assignments before being medically discharged in 2002.
He remembered appreciating the effort of people at the parade to sendoff the McAelster-based troops on Jan. 9, 1991 — but he didn't like being the center of attention.
"It was a good sendoff, but I just wanted to go and get it over with," Greg said with a chuckle. He said many of the National Guard troops previously served and knew what to expect as they were called back to service.
Greg grew up in Indianola and graduated from McAlester High School, while Lori is from Bache and graduated from Haileyville High School before they met through a mutual friend.
The couple now lives in Arpelar and has four daughters — Ashley, Hillary, Kylie, and Megan. Ashley was the one being held during the 1991 sendoff.
During the 30th anniversary year since Operation Desert Storm, the Jernigens remember first getting the call that Greg was being deployed.
They celebrated Christmas Eve night with Greg's parents in 1990 and returned home to Arpelar when their phone rang.
Greg hung up the phone and looked at Lori.
"What?" Lori remembered asking.
"That was our call," Greg told her.
McAlester-based National Guard troops had been activated for service.
Lori said she went to Tulsa for surgery two days after they received the call and wondered if Greg would be shipped out while she recovered. But she said Greg was able to visit her in the hospital well before the troops left McAlester for Ft. Sill.
The Jernigens also had to do a lot before Greg shipped out.
They filled out paperwork for identification cards and finances; they talked about how they would communicate while he served; they organized daycare; Greg prepared and packed equipment.
But Lori said nothing could prepare her for the emotion behind not knowing if Greg would return.
"Once they left Ft. Sill, it really hit — you didn't know if you would see your husband again," Lori said.
Lori got involved with the local Family Support Unit for wives and family members of those serving to share resources and support each other.
Doris Cline, chairperson of the support unit, served as her mentor and helped many people. Lori said the support group offered ways for people to learn how to do things and a group of people with similar experiences to communicate.
Group members would comfort each other when they did not hear from their loved ones for an extended amount of time or if they felt unnerved when they couldn't provide information on their location.
Lori also had Greg record himself reading children's books — especially Ashley's favorite "Three Billy Goats Gruff" — before he left so their daughter could hear his voice anytime.
"I just wanted to make sure she remembered him," Lori said. "It was important to me."
Thousands gathered at the Pittsburg County fairgrounds in McAlester to welcome the 445th home Aug. 11, 1991.
People held signs bearing names of the troops and several high school bands played music at the event to welcome them home.
But Lori said family of the troops held a personal welcoming party a few months before that ceremony when the 445th first returned from overseas and arrived at Ft. Sill.
The Family Support Unit awaited their arrival, getting updates from a military representative as the troops reached various checkpoints, and Lori teared up as the military band started playing.
Despite the heat that day, Lori saw Greg and sprinted toward him with Ashley in her arms.
"It was just a big cheerful hug," Lori said. "He was mine again."
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
