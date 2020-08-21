An employee at Haywood Public School has tested positive for COVID-19 — and two more employees have been quarantined as a precautionary measure.
Haywood Public School Superintendent Bud Rattan said Friday the school is remaining open and classes are continuing as scheduled, with sanitizing and other precautionary measures underway.
Rattan said he found out Thursday one school employee had tested positive for COVID 19 after she contacted him and informed him of the test results. He also confirmed the results through the Pittsburg County Health Department.
The superintendent said he talked with the employee about her contacts at the school.
"We visited about who she had close contact with," Rattan said. "We made sure they didn't have fever."
Rattan said three more school employees were tested for COVID-19 and all three tests came out negative. Although they had negative test results, two of those employees have been quarantined because they were in closer contact with the employee who tested positive, he said.
"None of the students were found to have been in close proximity," Rattan said.
What other steps did he take after learning of the positive COVID-19 test?
"I immediately informed the staff," Rattan said. "We made sure that no one had any symptoms."
Other protective measures, such as sanitation, were already underway.
"We're sanitizing the buses," said Rattan. Students, teachers and support staff are not mandated to wear masks or other protective facial barriers in the classrooms or other locations in the school, but they can if they choose to do so, he said.
"At this point, we're not requiring students to wear masks; it's optional," Rattan said. "We don't feel masks are needed at this time."
There is an exception.
"We do wear masks on the buses," said Rattan, who is also a bus driver.
Students have their temperatures checked once they're all inside the school, the superintendent said.
He also said the school is discouraging visitors.
Haywood Public School has an enrollment of 114 students in pre-K through the eighth grade, with an average class size of 12 students.
"We're able to social distance very well," Rattan said.
He also said the weekly meeting of school superintendents in the county through ZOOM, which allows them to videoconference, has been helpful, since the superintendents can exchange information.
Rattan said he 's checked with the employee with the positive test result.
"She's at home and resting and is doing better," he said Friday.
He said the school has made the changes needed as a result of what's occurred.
"We've had to do some adjustments," Rattan said. "We'll make it through.
"It's important to have the kids here," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
