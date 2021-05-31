Haywood Public School recently announced its valedictorians and salutatorians.
Kasey Ritterhouse and Natalie Cummings share co-valedictorian honors, and Chance Colley is salutatorian.
Kasey Wayne Ritterhouse is the son of Jasmine and Darren Ritterhouse of McAlester. He has attended Haywood from Pre-K through 8th grade. While there, Kasey has participated in basketball, baseball, and track qualifying for state and placing 2nd in the 100 m hurdles this spring. Kasey has been a member of the Quiz Bowl team and a member of FCA. Kasey’s grandparents are Anthony and Becky Hampton. His siblings are Adalee Wright and Grey Ritterhouse. Kasey attends Life Church. After graduating from Savanna High School, Kasey plans on attending college.
Natalie Kay Cummings is the daughter of Casi and Jarid Cummings of McAlester. She has attended Haywood since head start. While there, Natalie has participated in basketball, softball, and track. She has also been on the Quiz Bowl team and been a member of FCA. Natalie’s grandparents are Letha Cummings, Larry Cummings, Debra Davis, and Richard Davis, and she has aon older brother, Dillan Davis. Natalie is active at Haywood Baptist Church. She plans on attending Savannah High School. After high school, she plans to attend college.
Chance Carl Colley is the son of Shawn and Heather Colley of Haywood. He has attended Haywood pre-K through 8th grade. Chance has participated in athletics, been a member of the Quiz Bowl, and has participated in FCA. Chance is the grandson of Carolyn Colley, Glenn Colley, Sabrina Fink, and Douglas Fink. His siblings are Loren, Shooter, and Waylon Colley. Chance attends Arpelar Nazarene Church. Chance will be attending Savanna High School and plans to attend college after high school.
