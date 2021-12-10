Josh Hass is set to take a seat on the Hartshorne School Board following the withdrawal of the other candidate who filed for the position.
Todd Barrier, who was the incumbent, withdrew as a candidate prior to the 5 p.m. Friday deadline, said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes.
Hass and Barrier were the only candidates to file for a five-year term in Office No. 2. They would have faced each other in a race for the seat during the April 5 General Election. With Barrier's withdrawal, Hass will now automatically win the school board seat.
That means the only race remaining for the April 5 election is in the Savanna School District, where Jody Lynn Lindley and Lee Skinner are vying for a five-year term in Office No. 2.
