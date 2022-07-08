Hartshorne 10-year-old Sydnie Wynn Graves has just earned her fourth consecutive qualification to the “KK Run for Vegas” Junior World Championship Finals to be held December 4-10 at the Las Vegas Convention center in downtown Las Vegas.
Sydnie earned her golden ticket back to Las Vegas on June 9 at the Running WJ barrel race in Texarkana, Tx.
“The qualification system makes it extremely difficult to qualify for the prestigious Las Vegas finale,” said Lance Graves who is not only the father of Sydnie Wynn but also captain of Team USA in international barrel racing competition himself. Graves joked “I just returned from Brazil where I was fortunate enough to win a silver medal for team USA in the Pan American games and I wasn’t nearly as nervous for my own competition runs in front of that world wide audience as I was before Sydnie Wynn made her runs in Texarkana!”
This season finds the 10-year-old upcoming fifth-grader at Lakewood Christian school riding and competing on two brand new horses. The first of which is “Magnolia Adeline” a black mare owned by Bobbi Ward, of Wilburton, that she’s been racing about 3 months.
The second of which is a former successful barrel racing futurity mare of her fathers named “Foreva” owned in partnership with Noel Daniels of Jackson, Miss., Merrill O’Neal of Ruston, Louisiana and Lance Graves.
“In order to advance to Las Vegas, the contestant must be first or second in one of 20 nationwide events so it’s literally do or die! Either win or you're out! It’s a huge amount of pressure for the cowboys/cowgirls competing and it’s crazy stressful if you’re the daddy trying to help your child reach her goals!”
Graves said Sydnie drew #10 on Magnolia Adeline and laid down a smoking 14.92 which immediately went to the early lead. A lead that got bumped not once but twice knocking her off the leaderboard and already taking her out of a qualifying position before Sydnie’s next (and last) run came up at draw #38.
“So that alone was disappointing knowing she was out after such a solid performance,” Graves said.
Sydnie had one chance left and it was up to “Foreva” and this next run to decide her fate. If this wasn’t pressure already, this would be the very first time Sydnie Wynn had ever even seen Foreva much less ridden her or run her in any type of competition.
Now, here they were a brand new team in a national competition with only one chance. This kind of pressure is challenging for a seasoned professional.
So many things can potentially go wrong that allowing any negativity into your mind can easily distract and disrupt a competitor’s focus from the task at hand!
“As I pulled the cinch tight into Foreva, I asked Sydnie if she was ready?” Graves stated. “Yeah, daddy. I’m just going to run her where you trained her! But, can I really run her fast to the first barrel and she still turn it close?”
My response to her was “Let’s find out, sister! You’ve got nothing to lose!” When the dust settled, Sydnie Graves and Foreva scored a blistering 15.72 and gained the new team a 4th straight trip to the coveted Junior World Championship finals rodeo!
“I’m so excited! This is my favorite rodeo in the whole world! Foreva was flying and Adeline was great today too. I’m just so happy,” said an elated Sydnie Wynn afterwards when she found out she was going back to Las Vegas again.
Sydnie would like to thank her sponsors and support system like rock n roll superstar and legendary front man Vince Neil of Mötley Crue and fiancé Rain Hannah for creating and coordinating Sydnie’s competition style and apparel, Katie Weaver of Western Dove custom artisan tack sets, Best Ever Pads for creating her horses saddle pads and Zesterra by Pro animal health for keeping her horses healthy and happy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.