Hartshorne woman paints mural amid pandemic

Submitted photoSharon Thornton painted murals on each side of her shed in Hartshorne to give people something to look at while they’re driving around during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharon Thornton wanted to offer people in Hartshorne something to look at while they’re driving around during the coronavirus pandemic.

She painted a mural on each side of her shed with various images to give passersby a brief escape from the uncertainty of the outbreak.

“I figured it would be nice for kids to look at while they’re home-bound,” Thornton said.

One side has a cross and a flag, another side has a bunch of flowers, and another has teddy bears to play into the local teddy bear scavenger hunt.

Thornton, a lifelong Hartshorne resident, said she started the project about a month ago because she had cabin fever and wanted to do something productive.

She said she hopes the murals give people a smile during these trying times.

