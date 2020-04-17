Hartshorne woman paints mural amid pandemic

Sharon Thornton wanted to offer people in Hartshorne something to look at while they’re driving around during the coronavirus pandemic.
She painted a mural on each side of her shed with various images to give passersby a brief escape from the uncertainty of the outbreak.
“I figured it would be nice for kids to look at while they’re home-bound,” Thornton said.
One side has a cross and a flag, another side has a bunch of flowers, and another has teddy bears to play into the local teddy bear scavenger hunt.
Thornton, a lifelong Hartshorne resident, said she started the project about a month ago because she had cabin fever and wanted to do something productive.
She said she hopes the murals give people a smile during these trying times.
