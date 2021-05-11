A Hartshorne woman is accused of allowing a child to eat a gummy containing 1,000 milligrams of the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Marcella Roberts, 50, is charged with felonious child neglect for allowing a child to eat a gummy with 1,000 milligrams of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.
She faces imprisonment up to one year or a fine between $500 and $5,000 or both if she is convicted.
Haileyville Police Office Joe Watts wrote in an affidavit that he responded to a call at a local restaurant of a woman who gave a child a marijuana gummy that caused the child to vomit.
Watts wrote that after he arrived, Roberts told him the child got sick from the chili at the restaurant. She later said the child stole one of her marijuana gummies and ate it without permission, the affidavit states.
The affidavit states Watts read Roberts a Miranda warning and she again said the child took the gummy from her purse. Watts wrote that he then asked Roberts if she gave the child the gummy and Roberts said she did not.
Watts observed a six-pack of pina colada flavored 1,000 mg gummies with three missing. Roberts said she took one before arriving at the restaurant and the child took one without permission, but did not account for the third missing gummy.
The child was laying in the back seat of a vehicle "covered in vomit" and was unresponsive with blood shot eyes, Watts wrote.
Watts requested an ambulance and Pafford EMS personnel transported the child to McAlester Regional Health Centter's emergency room. The child was also transported to a Tulsa-area hospital and observed overnight.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.