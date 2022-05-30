Hartshorne reeled in a state championship trophy.
Miners seniors Hayden Curliss and Magnum Morris recently turned in a five-fish limit weighing 12 pounds 7 ounces to win the 2022 Oklahoma Student Angler Federation State Championship — and earn a berth to the 2022 National Championship
"This season has been great and we started when they were in seventh grade," Hartshorne coach Jim Curliss said. "We've been close, getting a couple second place finishes, but hadn't won one.
"This year in their last tournament, one of the most important tournaments they'll fish, and they won it," he added. "I couldn't be more proud of them
Jim Curliss said Hartshorne entered the state tournament sitting third in the team standings for the season.
Hartshorne trailed by 10 points in the standings before winning the state title, which awarded double the points of a regular-season tournament.
The tournament was originally scheduled to take place at Fort Gibson Lake before flooding led officials to move it to Sardis Lake — which Jim Curliss considers Hartshorne's home lake.
"But that can be good and can be bad because you can end up running around more than fishing," Jim Curliss said.
Jim Curliss said the first day was windy as Hartshorne went to its first spot, but Hayden Curliss caught a small keeper to get things started.
Hartshorne fished along a bank, moved to another spot without any bites, then decided to go to a spot kind of away from the winds and waves.
Jim Curliss said the wind messed with the strategy a little — but it gave Hartshorne an edge.
"That's probably where the advantage was with us," Jim Curliss said. "We knew where they'd be and I know so many places to go."
Jim Curliss said Coalgate native and pro angler Luke Palmer also told the team prior to the tournament to "find an area, settle down and fish."
He said Hartshorne listened, didn't put stock to "dock talk" and just picked spots to fish.
"We went to an area where we could settle down and fish and, for the most part, get out of the win," Jim Curliss said. "We got back in that and caught a couple keepers, which kind of told us 'hey we're going to settle down in here.'"
Hartshorne started catching some keepers, then Hayden Curliss caught one that was at least five pounds that gave the team some momentum.
"That when we were like 'OK, this is where we're staying,'" Jim Curliss said. "And that's what we did for the rest of the day."
Hartshorne caught the limit in that same spot — even lost a decent keeper right at the boat that brought back some bad memories.
Jim Curliss said Hartshorne saw similar things happen in previous tournaments they ended up just short.
"Fish like that are hard to come by and you don't get many chances, so when you get the chance, you've got to execute," Jim Curliss said.
But Hartshorne was still in it after a team had four fish for a weigh-in of 11 pounds.
Jim Curliss said he was proud of the anglers for winning scholarship opportunities and a berth in the national tournament semifinal at Pickwick Lake June 23-25.
