Braylon Spears, a senior from Hartshorne FFA, exhibited the Grand Champion Market Swine at the Pittsburg County Junior Livestock Show held February 25-29 in McAlester.
He also exhibited the Champion Poland Market Barrow and the Champion Poland Breeding Gilt. Braylon is currently serving as the Hartshorne FFA President. Railey Spears, a sophomore from Hartshorne FFA, exhibited the Overall Reserve Supreme Breeding Gilt as well as the Champion Berkshire Market Swine and Champion Yorkshire Market Swine. Railey is currently serving as the Hartshorne FFA Reporter.
