HARTSHORNE — Hartshorne-based attorney Richard C. Lerblance resigned as the city attorney during Tuesday night’s council meeting after councilors voted against a motion to more than double his pay.
Despite councilors later voting under new business to give the position a raise, Mayor Ashley Faulkner said Wednesday the city will search for a new attorney after Lerblance told her he would not reconsider.
“That is a huge loss because he has that institutional memory,” Faulkner said. “He knows so much about our town's history and is a respected member of our community.” She added that Lerblance took on several duties recently to help the city and always answered questions without hesitation.
Lerblance previously brought a raise up to the council before having the agenda item item stricken to ensure city employees received proper pay.
He brought the issue to the council again recently — with records from the city’s financial committee Aug. 26 special meeting showing a recommendation of raising the city attorney’s pay from $300 per month to $400 per month.
When the issue reached the city council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, a motion to raise the city attorney’s pay to $800 per month failed after a council vote of 4-3, with one abstaining.
Lerblance issued a verbal resignation after the vote and exited the meeting.
Councilors brought the item up again under new business at the end of the meeting and voted to approve a raise for the city attorney to $800 per month.
But Faulkner said Lerblance would not reconsider his resignation after she reached out to him Wednesday.
Lerblance is a former District 7 state senator and has practiced law in Hartshorne for more than 40 years.
He was hired as the Hartshorne’s city attorney in 2015 and called several things in question with previous city leadership that have since been investigated.
In July 2016, Lerblance sent a letter to city councilors that accused city leadership of adding a vote that didn’t happen and accused then-Mayor Carolyn Trueblood of suspending him for informing her about the issues.
He then turned in a resignation letter accusing city leadership at the time of a “violation of the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act” regarding meeting minutes and a vote on an annual budget.
Lerblance returned as the city’s attorney even after investigations were initiated involving other city leaders.
A News-Capital analysis revealed a city credit card issued to the city clerk was used for $68,925.99 worth of personal expenditures from June 2015 to August 2016. That launched investigations by state and federal agencies.
Oklahoma’s State Auditor and Inspector in October 2017 released its own investigation that found possibly more than $1.7 million in utility revenue collected by the city was never deposited from July 2014 to June 2016, among other violations. The report criticized former City Treasurer Shirley Day and former City Clerk Dawn Dunkin of not properly executing duties and using the city card for personal expenditures.
Dunkin, Day and Trueblood resigned their positions amid the investigations. No charges have been filed in the matter as of Wednesday.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
