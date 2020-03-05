Hartshorne Public Schools pre-K recently celebrated the 100th day of school. You can send your favorite photos to editor@mcalesternews.com to get them featured in the paper.
Hartshorne pre-K celebrates 100 school days
- Submitted by Holly Parker
-
-
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Paul Ray Johnson passed away on March 3, 2020, in Medford, Oregon, after a short illness. Paul was born on March 2, 1930, in Ashland, where he grew up and attended high school. After graduation, Paul went on to work for the Frito-Lay Company until he retired in 1990. Paul was preceded in dea…
Most Popular
Articles
- Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri Opening New Restaurant in Durant
- Twenty candidates on state's Super Tuesday ballot
- 17 arrested during Thursday warrant sweep
- Two injured in Sunday night accident, DUI suspected
- This Week at the Capitol
- Texas man charged in Sunday night accident
- McAlester restaurant to close Thursday
- Man receives suspended sentence in fighting death
- Wrongful death lawsuit filed in fatal December collision
- UPDATE: Chief: Fire extinguished at downtown McAlester business
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.