Hartshorne’s mayor issued a disaster emergency proclamation to prepare for if a positive case of coronavirus is reported in Pittsburg County.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 44 cases and one death statewide due to the coronavirus as of Thursday evening — with none being reported in Pittsburg County or southeast Oklahoma.
Hartshorne mayor Ashley Faulkner issued a disaster emergency proclamation Wednesday “to protect public health, reduce further damage, ensure public safety, and render emergency relief.”
President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency on March 13 to allow as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the state’s first positive coronavirus case on March 6 and issued a state of emergency on Sunday night.
Pittsburg County commissioners issued a disaster declaration Monday morning and the city of McAlester issued a disaster declaration Tuesday evening.
Hartshorne’s proclamation declares the city to be a disaster area entitled to aid, relief and assistance under the county emergency operations plan.
