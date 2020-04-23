Hartshorne, Krebs councils to consider reopening businesses

Some elected officials expressed cautious optimism that they can soon allow businesses to transition into reopening.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday a three-phase plan to start reopening the state’s economy with the first phase starting with personal care businesses opening on Friday.
“We’re going to have to eventually open up and we need to try it and see where it goes,” Krebs Mayor Bobby Watkins said. “If it starts getting bad again, we’ll just have to turn around and do a reverse — but we’re going to have to confront this so-called invisible enemy one or another or we’re going to ruin our economy.”
Stitt announced some personal care businesses can open Friday as part of phase 1, followed by phase 2 on May 1 with conditional openings of businesses like places of worship, restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and sporting venues.
He said leaders would continue monitoring COVID-19 stats and data to determine if the state needed to reinforce stricter guidelines. Stitt said cities with stricter regulations would also be left to decide whether to follow the state’s guidelines.
Watkins said the Krebs city council is set to discuss options to reopen businesses during a 7 p.m. Tuesday meeting.
The mayor said he hopes that the city of Krebs can reopen businesses without seeing a spike in positive confirmed cases — which he said would force a return of closures and restrictions.
Hartshorne Mayor Ashley Faulkner said although she doesn’t have a vote in an upcoming city council meeting, she would recommend reopening the economy using precautions.
“It would be to allow (businesses) to open and continue to use precaution and limit to no more than 10 patrons,” Faulkner said of her recommendation to Hartshorne city councilors.
Faulkner said the city council is working to schedule a special meeting next week before a resolution is set to expire at midnight on April 30.
City councilors previously approved a resolution that places restrictions on patrons of stores and businesses, establishes a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., and encourages citizens to self-isolate at home.
Hartshorne’s resolution prohibits anyone on city streets or public areas except for essential purposes from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. It also orders businesses to limit to no more than 10 people in a facility and to keep patrons six feet apart. The resolution also bans restaurants from serving dine-in customers, and encourages citizens to isolate themselves in their homes.
Faulkner said the city council will have to wait a few weeks before making a decision on whether to host its street races set for June because COVID-19 cases have continued to rise.
"That's where I have a little anxiety because I've seen numbers go up," Faulkner said. "Maybe it's just in our area that it's going up and now we're going to open in the middle of it.
"But I don't think anyone knows the right answer," she added.
Hartshorne and Krebs are also among municipalities to send city workers home with pay.
Watkins said he plans to bring Krebs city workers in to work again starting on May 4.
“I’m ready to get back and try it because we’ve been hiding under a rock for so long,” he said with a laugh. “But we’ll just see how it comes out because we’re going to have to make a move at some time or another no matter how it turns out.”
Adrian O'Hanlon III
