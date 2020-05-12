Hartshorne High School administrators and educators have plans in place to hold graduation ceremonies for the school's 2020 seniors.
Graduation is set for 7 p.m. on June 12.
"We're planning to have it in the dome," said Hartshorne Public Schools Superintendent Jason Lindley, referring to the school's combination gymnasium, event center and storm shelter across the street from the high school.
School officials are still putting together final plans for the event.
"We're working on some of the details right now," Lindley said Tuesday.
Plans call for each of the approximately 48 seniors at HHS to be given tickets for the graduation.
"Students will have so many tickets to hand out to friends and family," Lindley said, with the number of tickets per student to be determined.
During graduation ceremonies, scholarship recipients will be announced as well as school award winners. Some of those awards are normally announced during a senior assembly, but public schools in the state were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic before Hartshorne held its senior assembly this year.
"When we went off on spring break, we were putting some of it together," Lindley said. During the March 16-20 spring break, public schools in the state were ordered by the Oklahoma State Department of Education to close and for students to pursue distance learning for the remainder of the school year.
Several other school-related events have been scheduled, such as a time for seniors to pick up their transcripts, caps and gowns at HHS.
"We will have packets for every kid May 29," Lindley said, referring to graduating seniors. "We'll hold on to the diplomas until graduation."
A staggered schedule of days is set May 19-21, for students to bring back what belongs to Hartshorne Public Schools and to pick up their belongings.
It's set to begin from 9 a.m. until noon on May 19, for high school and middle school students participating in extracurricular activities, such as sports, band and choir, Lindley said. Students in extracurricular activities should bring back any school property they have, such as uniforms, textbooks, calculators or any equipment owned by the school, he said.
Stations will be set up manned by coaches and teachers so students can drop the items off without having to get out of their vehicles, said Lindley.
"Once they drop it off, we will give them their stuff," he said, referring to things such as student belongings that were in school lockers. "It will be everything they have," Lindley said.
The process continues the next day, on May 20, also from 9 a.m. until noon, for remaining middle school students not involved in extracurricular activities, the superintendent said. They can drop off school property they still have and also pick up their belongings at that time, Lindley said.
On May 21, the schedule continues from 9 a.m. until noon for all remaining high school students not involved in extracurricular activities to return school property and pick up their belongings, he said.
Lindley said the schedule at North Ward Elementary School may be slightly different, since there are no transcripts to be picked up and things of that nature. Elementary School Principal Debbie Ott could not be reached as this article was being prepared for publication.
Lindley noted some schools have held parades for seniors and had them pick up their diplomas in a drive-through ceremony. He said people in Hartshorne didn't seem too excited by that idea. He also noted that many of the seniors did not get a chance to say goodbye to their classmates.
He figures many parents are also wanting to see graduation ceremonies held for the Class of 2020.
"If you're a parent, you want to see your kid walk across that stage," said Lindley.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
