Hartshorne High School announced its top graduates for the Class of 2022.

Valedictorians

Caden Lane James

Parents: Justin and Julie James

Grandparents: Dennis and Myree James and Kay Moshier, Claudia and Larry Kelley.

Activities: Baseball, basketball, football, hunting, fishing, and hanging with friends and family.

Future plans: I’m playing baseball at Eastern Oklahoma State College and plan on pursuing a career in some department of wildlife.

Additional honors and achievements: Black Diamond All Conference first team in basketball. McAlester News-Capital All Area first team shortstop in baseball. Oklahoma Honor Society. National Honor Society.

Courtnee Danielle Sensibaugh 

Parents: Darren and Faith Sensibaugh 

Grandparents: Mike and Teresa Farris and Terry and Ivora Sensibaugh 

Activities: Basketball, softball, newspaper, yearbook, and spending time with family and friends. 

Future plans: I plan to attend the University of Arkansas at Monticello to continue my academic and softball career. I plan to major in nursing and earn my bachelor’s in nursing.

Additional honors and achievements: Basketball all-state, fast-pitch softball all-state, All-District Defensive Player of the Year in fast-pitch softball, Oklahoma Honors Society, National Honors Society.

Landri McKaye Sirmans

Parents: Amanda and Bryan Woods

Activities: Softball, bio-med at KTC, HOSA, Club Scrubs.

Future plans: Attend NSU and pursue a degree in biology. 

Additional honors and achievements: Honors Society, National Honors Society, National Technical Honors Society

Skyler Jo Sirmans

Parents: Amanda and Bryan Woods

Activities: Softball, biomedical science program at KTC, HOSA, Club Scrubs, and hunting.

Future plans: Attend NSU, major in biology, then go on to graduate school to be either a dentist or PA.

Additional honors and achievements: Honors Society, National Honors Society, National Technical Honors Society.

Salutatorian 

Magnum Creed Morris

Parents: Stacey and Chris Morris

Grandparents: Brenda and H.L. Dollins, Eddie Morris, Jerry Morris

Activities: Baseball, basketball, hunting, fishing, hanging with friends and playing cornhole.

Future plans: I plan to attend Eastern Oklahoma State College where I will pursue a degree in business.

Additional honors and achievements: Oklahoma Honor Society, National Honor Society, and All-District Honorable Mentions in baseball.

Trending Video

Recommended for you