Hartshorne High School announced its top graduates for the Class of 2022.
Valedictorians
Caden Lane James
Parents: Justin and Julie James
Grandparents: Dennis and Myree James and Kay Moshier, Claudia and Larry Kelley.
Activities: Baseball, basketball, football, hunting, fishing, and hanging with friends and family.
Future plans: I’m playing baseball at Eastern Oklahoma State College and plan on pursuing a career in some department of wildlife.
Additional honors and achievements: Black Diamond All Conference first team in basketball. McAlester News-Capital All Area first team shortstop in baseball. Oklahoma Honor Society. National Honor Society.
Courtnee Danielle Sensibaugh
Parents: Darren and Faith Sensibaugh
Grandparents: Mike and Teresa Farris and Terry and Ivora Sensibaugh
Activities: Basketball, softball, newspaper, yearbook, and spending time with family and friends.
Future plans: I plan to attend the University of Arkansas at Monticello to continue my academic and softball career. I plan to major in nursing and earn my bachelor’s in nursing.
Additional honors and achievements: Basketball all-state, fast-pitch softball all-state, All-District Defensive Player of the Year in fast-pitch softball, Oklahoma Honors Society, National Honors Society.
Landri McKaye Sirmans
Parents: Amanda and Bryan Woods
Activities: Softball, bio-med at KTC, HOSA, Club Scrubs.
Future plans: Attend NSU and pursue a degree in biology.
Additional honors and achievements: Honors Society, National Honors Society, National Technical Honors Society
Skyler Jo Sirmans
Parents: Amanda and Bryan Woods
Activities: Softball, biomedical science program at KTC, HOSA, Club Scrubs, and hunting.
Future plans: Attend NSU, major in biology, then go on to graduate school to be either a dentist or PA.
Additional honors and achievements: Honors Society, National Honors Society, National Technical Honors Society.
Salutatorian
Magnum Creed Morris
Parents: Stacey and Chris Morris
Grandparents: Brenda and H.L. Dollins, Eddie Morris, Jerry Morris
Activities: Baseball, basketball, hunting, fishing, hanging with friends and playing cornhole.
Future plans: I plan to attend Eastern Oklahoma State College where I will pursue a degree in business.
Additional honors and achievements: Oklahoma Honor Society, National Honor Society, and All-District Honorable Mentions in baseball.
