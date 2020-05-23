Co-valedictorian: Jennifer Glasco
Parents’ Names: John and Showana Glasco of Hartshorne
Grandparents’ Names: Lorraine and the late Marvin Cloud of Jay - Patricia and the late J.W. Glasco of Holdenville
Your plans after graduation: Attend the University of Oklahoma
Co-valedictorian: Landry Tucker
Parents’ Names: Jason and Amber Tucker of Haileyville
Grandparents’ Names: Terri Edwards and John Martin of Alderson - Jack and Paula Ores of Calvin
Plans after graduation: Attend Grayson College to play college softball then transfer to OSU to finish my degree in mechanical engineering.
Co-valedictorian: Holli Danielle Lindley
Parents’ Names: Jason and Kristi Lindley of Hartshorne
Grandparents’ Names: Danny and the Late Sharon Mass of Hartshorne - Dirk and Wanda Been of Arpelar - Clidia and the Late Warren Lindley of Hartshorne
Your plans after graduation: I plan to attend Murray State College to play basketball and study Health Sciences.
Co-salutatorian: Wyatt Gregory Baker
Parents’ Names : Greg and Sheryl Baker of Hartshorne
Grandparents’ Names: Robert & Linda Smith of Hartshorne - Curtis and Lily Baker of McAlester
Your plans after graduation: I plan on attending college and majoring in Environmental Safety at Northeastern State University.
Co-salutatorian: Kiley Brillo
Parents’ Names: Wanda Brown, Josh Brillo
Where Parents Live: Hartshorne
Grandparents’ Names: Karen McCarroll, Jimmy Brown
Where Grandparents Live: Hartshorne
Your plans after graduation: Go to college and eventually become an orthodontist
