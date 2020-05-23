Co-valedictorian: Jennifer Glasco

Parents’ Names: John and Showana Glasco of Hartshorne

Grandparents’ Names: Lorraine and the late Marvin Cloud of Jay - Patricia and the late J.W. Glasco of Holdenville

Your plans after graduation: Attend the University of Oklahoma

Co-valedictorian: Landry Tucker

Parents’ Names: Jason and Amber Tucker of Haileyville

Grandparents’ Names: Terri Edwards and John Martin of Alderson - Jack and Paula Ores of Calvin

Plans after graduation: Attend Grayson College to play college softball then transfer to OSU to finish my degree in mechanical engineering.

Co-valedictorian: Holli Danielle Lindley

Parents’ Names: Jason and Kristi Lindley of Hartshorne

Grandparents’ Names: Danny and the Late Sharon Mass of Hartshorne - Dirk and Wanda Been of Arpelar - Clidia and the Late Warren Lindley of Hartshorne

Your plans after graduation: I plan to attend Murray State College to play basketball and study Health Sciences.

Co-salutatorian: Wyatt Gregory Baker

Parents’ Names : Greg and Sheryl Baker of Hartshorne

Grandparents’ Names: Robert & Linda Smith of Hartshorne - Curtis and Lily Baker of McAlester

Your plans after graduation: I plan on attending college and majoring in Environmental Safety at Northeastern State University.

Co-salutatorian: Kiley Brillo

Parents’ Names: Wanda Brown, Josh Brillo

Where Parents Live: Hartshorne

Grandparents’ Names: Karen McCarroll, Jimmy Brown

Where Grandparents Live: Hartshorne

Your plans after graduation: Go to college and eventually become an orthodontist

