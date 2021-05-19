Hartshorne High School recently announced the valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2021.
Valedictorian
Name: Taylor Nicole Stufflebean
Grade: Senior
Parents: Colby and Nicole Stuffleban
Grandparents: Jack and Leah Wiseman, Richard Stufflebean, David and Leslie Thomas, and Charlie Fields
Activities: Basketball, FFA and student council
How long attended Hartshorne school: 6 years
Future plans: Attend Oklahoma State University and their honors college while majoring in nutritional sciences pre-medicine.
Valedictorian
Name: Ashton Hackler
Grade: Senior
Parents: Shane and Holly Hackler
Grandparents: John and Cheryl Bernardi, and Rex and Pam Cathey
Activities: Basketball, student council and FCA
How long attended Hartshorne school: 8 years
Future plans: I plan to attend Northeastern State University on a basketball and academic scholarship and major in pre-med. Then attend medical school and eventually run my own practice.
Valedictorian
Name: Robert Peaslee
Grade: Senior
Parents: Ray and Dawn Peaslee
Grandparents: Don Roberts and Donna Paden; Pearl Peaslee
Activities: Helping out around the ranch, stressing out about college and hanging out with the boys.
How long attended Hartshorne school: 14 years:
Future plans: Achieve my associates at Eastern, then proceed to Oklahoma State University to achieve my bachelors in structural engineering.
Salutatorian
Name: Javen Michael Shaw
Grade: Senior
Parents: James and JoAnne Shaw
Grandparents: The late Tommy and MariAnn Morrow and Wanda and the late Jim Shaw
Activities: Football, spending time with family and friends, and being an all-time standup comedian.
How long attended Hartshorne schools: 14 years
Future plans: Attend Northwest Lineman College in Denton, Texas.
