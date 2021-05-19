Hartshorne High School recently announced the valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2021.

Valedictorian

Name: Taylor Nicole Stufflebean

Grade: Senior

Parents: Colby and Nicole Stuffleban

Grandparents: Jack and Leah Wiseman, Richard Stufflebean, David and Leslie Thomas, and Charlie Fields

Activities: Basketball, FFA and student council

How long attended Hartshorne school: 6 years

Future plans: Attend Oklahoma State University and their honors college while majoring in nutritional sciences pre-medicine.

Valedictorian

Name: Ashton Hackler

Grade: Senior

Parents: Shane and Holly Hackler

Grandparents: John and Cheryl Bernardi, and Rex and Pam Cathey

Activities: Basketball, student council and FCA

How long attended Hartshorne school: 8 years

Future plans: I plan to attend Northeastern State University on a basketball and academic scholarship and major in pre-med. Then attend medical school and eventually run my own practice.

Valedictorian

Name: Robert Peaslee

Grade: Senior

Parents: Ray and Dawn Peaslee

Grandparents: Don Roberts and Donna Paden; Pearl Peaslee

Activities: Helping out around the ranch, stressing out about college and hanging out with the boys.

How long attended Hartshorne school: 14 years:

Future plans: Achieve my associates at Eastern, then proceed to Oklahoma State University to achieve my bachelors in structural engineering.

Salutatorian

Name: Javen Michael Shaw

Grade: Senior

Parents: James and JoAnne Shaw

Grandparents: The late Tommy and MariAnn Morrow and Wanda and the late Jim Shaw

Activities: Football, spending time with family and friends, and being an all-time standup comedian.

How long attended Hartshorne schools: 14 years

Future plans: Attend Northwest Lineman College in Denton, Texas.

