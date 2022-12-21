Hartshorne and Haileyville's police and fire departments have lots of toys they want to give to children in time for Christmas.
To help achieve that goal, they're planning another toy giveaway, this one set from 6 p.m.until 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, at the former National Guard armory building at 307 S. 12th St. in Hartshorne.
Police and fire personnel from the two cities held the first round of their toy giveaway last Friday night — but Hartshorne Police Chief Jerry Ford Ford said they still have enough toys remaining to do it again.
"We've got quite a few toys left," Ford said, saying the police and firefighters hosting the event want to get those toys in the hands of children.
No requirements are in place for children to participate. "It's for everybody," Ford said
A very special guest is expected at the event.
"We'll have Santa back," said Ford. "Kids can take their pictures with him."
This Friday's toy giveaway will honor an individual known for serving the community.
"We're going to do this in memory of Gary Mick," Ford said. Mick, who served as a longtime Pittsburg County reserve deputy and as a school resource officer for Hartshorne Public Schools, passed away Dec. 19 at his home in Dow.
Mick's grandson, Dakota Mick, is a Hartshorne police officer.
Haileyville and Hartshorne's fire and police departments have worked together to collect toys and host several prior toy giveaways.
"It's trying to give back to the community," Ford said. "It's all about the kids.
"Some of these toys could change a kid's life," said Ford. "If they get a doctor's set, they could grow up to become a doctor."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.