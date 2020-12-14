Victim impact statements are being offered at Hartshorne City Hall for city residents to compete and return prior to the scheduled sentencing of former Hartshorne City Clerk Dawn Dunkin.
Dunkin, 47, of Hartshorne, pleaded guilty in November to a charge of Theft Concerning Programs Receiving Federal Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000, or both, according to Eastern District of Oklahoma U.S. Attorney Brian Kuester's office.
Sentencing on the federal charge is pending the results of a plea sentencing investigation, where the victim impact statements are expected to be read.
City Hall has issued a statement saying all Hartshorne residents are potential victims.
Forms can be picked up in-person at Hartshorne City Hall, said City Treasurer Elizabeth Wilson when asked how residents can obtain a victim impact statement.
"Different people have picked them up," she said. The Hartshorne Nutrition Center picked up enough to pick up and pass out to those receiving meals through the center.
Some people fill the forms out on the spot and others have taken them, completed them, and then returned them to City Hall, she said.
Plans are for all of the forms to be hand-delivered to the U.S. attorney's office by a city of Hartshorne representative by January 20.
The victims impact statement includes a blank page for the person completing the form to "describe the impact of the crime."
It also includes information from the U.S attorney's office regarding victim's rights and answers questions some might have, including the possibility that the person completing the form may be notified prior to the sentencing by the U.S. Probation Office, either by phone or letter, "to inquire about the impact the crime had on you."
Those completing the forms will also be notified of the sentencing, including any amount of restitution paid, according to information supplied with the forms.
The federal charge against Dunkin resulted from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
That followed a previous investigation by the state Auditor and Inspector's Office, which began after the McAlester News-Capital and several Hartshorne city councilors obtained the city's financial records under the Oklahoma Open Records Act.
Federal information filed in the case alleged "from on or about May 23, 2013, and continuing through August 6, 2016, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Dunkin, being an agent of the City of Hartshorne, Oklahoma, a city which received benefits in excess of $10,000 under a federal program involving a grant, contract, subsidy, loan, guarantee, insurance, or other form of federal assistance for the calendar years of 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, obtained by fraud, embezzlement, and otherwise without authority, property worth at least $5,000 owned by the City of Hartshorne."
“The defendant, as an agent of the City of Hartshorne, had been entrusted to safeguard funds and use them as intended for the benefit of those who call Hartshorne home," Kuester said in a statement through his office. "By enriching herself with those funds she betrayed that trust and violated federal law. She will be held accountable for her actions.”
The Honorable Steven P. Shreder, U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, accepted Dunkin's November plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report prior to sentencing.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
