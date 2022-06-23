A couple of Hartshorne churches are banding together to host their first-ever "I Love My City Day."
Organizers are putting out a call for those wiling to help paint curbs and stripe parking places in downtown Hartshorne along Pennsylvania Avenue, the part of U.S Highway 270 that runs through the center of the city.
"We'll meet at City Hall at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 25," said Aaron Williams, pastor of Mount Nebo Baptist Church in Hartshorne. Williams said Mount Nebo is joining with the First Assembly of God Church in Hartshorne to partner on the project.
Williams said workers from throughout the community are needed to help.
"We're still taking volunteers," he said. It's not necessary to sign up in advance — just show up Saturday morning ready to do some painting.
Plans call for the work to extend from Sixth Street, near the Family Dollar, to Twelfth Street, near the Flash and Dash convenience store.
"We will paint all the curbs and stripe all the parking spots," Williams said.
With the outside temperature forecast by the National Weather Service to shoot to 100 degrees Saturday, Williams said the more volunteers there are, the quicker the work can be completed.
"We will have water stations along the way," Williams said.
In addition to pastoring at Mount Nebo, Williams is a specialist with the Hartshorne Public Works Authority. He said he's partnering on the project with Hartshorne City Clerk Elizabeth Wilson, who is a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Hartshorne. "It's her church and my church," said Williams.
Williams said Hartshorne Mayor Ashley Faulkner told him she will be participating with the other volunteers.
"We are excited about it," Williams said of Hartshorne's inaugural "I Love My City Day." He said if the project with the city goes well, the churches and other volunteers may next choose a project to help Hartshorne Public Schools.
"We hope to make this an annual event," said Williams.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
