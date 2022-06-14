Hartshorne celebration includes soul food lunch, Black History Special

Mount Nebo Baptist Church in Hartshorne is hosting its Seventh Annual Black History Special and free soul food lunch on Saturday, June 18, as part of its Juneteenth celebration — with the location changed for this year's event.
It begins with a free soul food lunch at noon inside the Hartshorne High School Cafeteria at 520 S. Fifth St. in Hartshorne, followed by the program special to begin at 2:30 p.m. inside the Hartshorne High School Auditorium.
Mount Nebo Senior Pastor Aaron Williams and Black History program director said the free lunch and the Black History Special program are open to the public.
"Everyone is invited," Williams said.
Volunteer cooks are preparing a special soul food menu for from 200-to-250 people, Williams said.
"We'll have fried chicken, collard greens, green beans, potato salad and corn bread," he said, along with drinks and cookies for dessert
Following the luncheon, the program at the HHS auditorium begins with a flag salute led by Will Ella Davis, of Mount Triumph Baptist Church in McAlester, who will also serve as mistress of ceremonies. The program includes a welcome from the Hartshorne Public Schools administration and from Marybeth Neighbors, of Mount Nebo, who serves as pastor's aide and director.
This year's Black history theme is "From Struggle Comes Strength."
Gerri Burris, who is minister of music at East Star Baptist Church in McAlester will serve as special guest musician for the Hartshorne program, with songs from the Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Choir, under the direction of Roslyn Jones.The program includes a video, with Pastor Williams presenting special recognition awards.
Mount Nebo's soul food lunch and Black History Special program began seven years ago at what its members call "a church of great expectations." It expanded last year to North Ward Elementary School, with the move to Hartshorne High School this year to provide more room for the event.
The free soul food lunch is really free, organizers said.
"We're not taking up an offering or anything," said Williams.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
