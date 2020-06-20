Maureen Harrison said for a couple of days, she was in tears when the nation’s racial crisis began in late May.
“Everything that I learned from was from my grandmother, from my mother, myself, family and friends, has finally come to the forefront,” Harrison said. “Everything that we have been saying, everything that we’ve been feeling, everything that we’ve been dealing with. People just thought we were exaggerating.
“We can finally talk about these things because people are seeing that this is not some composition of sad stories to get sympathy or empathy — This is the story of many, many people, past and present,” she said.
Harrison moved to McAlester in 1975 from Los Angeles and has since retired from corrections and from McAlester Public Schools.
She serves as the local coordinator for Make A Difference Day and is also serving the final days of her term as the Ward 5 McAlester city councilwoman after being appointed to the seat in April 2019.
She said one thing that has changed for the better since she moved here is seeing younger generations being more receptive to commingling with each other than older people were.
“When you start blending families, I think you start getting a better understanding of the culture of the other families,” Harrison said. “You begin to understand that now your children, if you have children, you see what they’re encountering, and it’s just not made up.”
Harrison also said the Black community has not grown in the area and she wished more younger Black would come back to McAlester after finishing college or retiring out of the military.
“There’s a tendency for them to go somewhere else, mainly because of employment and opportunities” Harrison said. “Therefore, there’s a lot of people that can bring in energy vitality, and a different way of doing things. A lot of those people are now removed out of the community that were once part of the community.
“We should have more progress than we’re having. Simply stated.”
She said she is surprised it has taken this long for the nation as a whole to see what people have been talking about for centuries.
“This stuff has been going on since at least 1619,” Harrison said. “I’m saying this because this is a hyper-sensitive situation for many to talk about.”
Although it’s not an easy subject to talk about, Harrison said the discussion should have taken place a long time ago.
“I don’t think it’d be this bad if it had not been a neglected subject,” Harrison said.
Harrison also said fear and a lack of communication are huge factors, not only locally, but in any community.
“Fear can do a couple of things, it can cause you to flight, fight, or freeze,” Harrison said. “I think for a lot of people, we see this blow up and become fight. But even in freezing, when you freeze out qualified people, they’ll leave after awhile or they just become disengaged.”
She said it was important for her to walk among others during a June 3 peaceful march organized by Rev. Anthony Washington because it was something that needed to be brought to the attention of the general public “in a peaceful, honorable, but serious matter.
“People think that respectability supersedes skin color and it doesn’t,” Harrison said. “I have had people ask me, because of all the things that I’ve done in this community, that somehow they thought I was not impacted by this.”
Harrison said she learned from working in corrections to respect others.
“Even if you don’t like somebody, if you can respect them, their humanity, that will keep you from doing things to people,” Harrison said.
