Plans are for Hartshorne's Hard Times Day Celebration to go on as planned on Saturday, Oct. 2, even though there's some rain in the forecast.
Jerry Earp, head of the Hard Times Day Committee putting the show together, said Thursday he's working on some alternate sites in case the rain doesn't hold off for most of the event.
Music featuring various artists is scheduled on the downtown outdoor bandstand, beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing through most of the day. If necessary, the music and musicians will be moved inside the the Liberty Theatre, Earp said.
"We also have a tent coming that's for vendors that don't have coverings," he said. Plans call for the tent to be set up inside the lot between the Liberty Theater and Simple Simons. Vendors committed to coming will offer items ranging from handmade crafts to soaps, said Earp.
A reenactment of a train robbery by the Jack Fork Gang is set for high noon at Rail Vet Park, behind the buildings on the north side of downtown Hartshorne, with some giveaways, likely candy, planned for kids, Earp said.
Also, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3085, at 308 Apache Ave., is planning to hold its traditional breakfast, featuring biscuits and gravy, Saturday morning from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m., Earp said.
Other activities are also planned.
Hard Times Day has traditionally been held on the second Saturday in October. This year it's been moved to the first Saturday of the month, to place the event on a different weekend that the annual college football matchup between Oklahoma and Texas, Earp said.
With the 2019 Hard Times Day Celebration cut short due to heavy rains and the 2020 event cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers especially wanted to hold this year's event, even though it may present some challenges. After all, it's dedicated to the spirit of meeting challenges that so many faced during the Great Depression.
"In the 1930s, they made it through hard times," said Earp. "We can make it through these hard times."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.