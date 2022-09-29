It's once again time for Hard Times Day in Hartshorne — a celebration of the "make do" spirit exemplified during the Great Depression.
This year's celebration is a one-day event, set from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, in downtown Hartshorne. Hard Times Day features everything from live music, food venders, various arts and crafts, a quilt show and historical exhibits, with some participants dressed in period clothing.
A train and caboose on the nearby railroad tracks are set to be on hand for a train robbery enactment by the "Dillinger Gang," with a free movie showing also part of the celebration.
Hard Times Day is put together as a tribute to those who lived through the Depression era.
"It's to commemorate what they went through back then," said Jerry Earp, one of the event organizers. "If they made it, so we can we, if we will be as strong as they were back then."
Plans call for the food and arts and crafts venders to be set up along the street. The quilt show will be in the food bank building in downtown Hartshorne, with historical exhibits will be inside the Twin Cities Heritage Museum.
Entertainment includes live music from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., featuring folk, country, pop, gospel and contemporary Christian music. Musicians and singers will perform on the outdoor stage just to the north of the Tenth Street traffic light.
Music is set to get underway at 10 a.m., with James Beaty performing music from the 1930s, including songs from artists such as Oklahoma's own Woody Guthrie, who grew up in Okemah, and Louisiana's Lead Belly, who grew up near Shreveport, with some selections including the music of artists they inspired.
Hartshorne's Murphy Peterson is set to perform with her ukelele on the outdoor stage beginning at 11 a.m.
At high noon, attention shifts about a block to the north, to the railroad railroad tracks between Tenth and Eleventh Streets, where the cast of the Liberty Theater will perform an original script about a train robbery by the Dillinger Gang, with a caboose and train provided by A-OK Railroad. At the presentation's conclusion, cast members plan to toss money and candy to the kids watching the performance, Earp said.
At 12:30 p.m., attention shifts back to the outdoor stage for the Granny Hard Times contest, a competition for women dressed in their best 1930s-inspired fashions to personify the spirit of Granny Hard Times.
"Dress as close to Granny Hard Times as you can," Earp advised, referring to the mascot on the event's logo. First place includes a sash that reads "Granny Hard Times," he said.
Music returns at 1 p.m. with an hour of gospel, country-gospel and contemporary Christian music by Peaceable Valley.
At 1:30 p.m., a free showing of the Western movie, "Rock Island Trail" will be shown at the Liberty Theatre in downtown Hartshorne. Parts of the movie were shot in Pittsburg County, including in the rural Haileyville area, with some local residents performing as extras. Actors starring in the 1950s production included Forrest Tucker, Bruce Cabot and Chill Wills, with actresses Adele Mara, Lorna Gray and Valentine Perkins also starring in the film.
Venders can still sign up to participate by phoning him at 918 297-3651, Earp said. Fried pies can still be ordered in advance by phoning the same 297-3651 number from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Orders can be picked up on Saturday at BoKays By Jerry, 1011 Penn Ave. in downtown Hartshorne.
Earp said the Hard Times Day Celebration is coming back, after having to cancel in 2020 due to the COVID 19 pandemic, then regrouping in 2021. Hard Times Day has also been moved to the first month in October for the second year in a row.
"Come out and enjoy the day," said Earp.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
