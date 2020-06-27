Hamilton: 'The message is the message'

Warren Hamilton wants voters to know exactly what they’re getting if they cast a ballot for him in the Republican Primary for the District 7 State Senate seat.
“I’m not going to tell you what you want to hear to trick you out of your vote,” Hamilton said.
“The message is the message. People need to know where I stand.”
Hamilton, of McCurtain in Haskell County, and fellow GOP candidate Kevin Woody, of McAlester, will be on the June 30 Primary Election ballot for the Republican nomination for the District 7 State Senate seat currently held by State Sen. Larry Boggs, R-Red Oak. The winner between Hamilton, Woody and Boggs will face the Democrat’s nominee for the District 7 seat in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Hamilton maintains the main issue in the election is abortion, something he said he strongly opposes.
That does not mean he should be considered a pro-life candidate, Hamilton said — because he maintains most pro-life
advocates will agree to abortion in some instances.
Hamilton used the word “abolitionist” to describe his views on abortion. That means he’s absolutely against it and wants it prohibited, including in cases of rape and incest.
Hamilton maintains that to sanction an abortion in case of rape or incest, is to hold the child responsible for the actions of others. You don’t kill the child because of the actions of parents, he said.
“Everybody’s not going to agree with that,” Hamilton said. “It’s not our stance. It’s Biblical.”
In regard to the life of the mother being at stake during a pregnancy, his position is that would involve a different medical procedure, not an abortion.
He said his campaign has two goals:
• To help turn the nation back to God.
• To get people involved in government.
“What we are trying to do is enlighten people,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton acknowledged he is affiliated with the Ekklesia of Oklahoma. The word has been translated a variety of ways, including in Greek and Hebrew usage.
Daniel Navejas, who sometimes travels with Hamilton, said it’s a word that means “church” and it’s a statewide ministry to get Christians involved.
Hamilton noted that U.S. currency contains the words “In God We Trust.”
He also referred to the Pledge of Allegiance, which includes the lines: “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
He also referred to the song, “God Bless America.”
“God had favored America,” Hamilton said.
“God says to who much is given, much will be expected.”
Hamilton said to look at America during what he considers the nation’s heyday — the post World War II years.
“We prayed in school. We didn’t kill our babies. People stayed married,” Hamilton said. If people wanted a divorce, one spouse had to grant it to the other, he said.
“Now we’ve got perversion, the shedding of innocent blood,” Hamilton said. “If we want to be one nation, under God, we’ve got to start behaving like He’s our Boss.”
“If you say you want something and you’re not getting it with what you’re doing now, you’ll have to change something,” Hamilton said. It’s insanity to expect a different result without doing something different, he said.
What about voters who say they have no interest in the abortion issue? If elected, what would Hamilton do regarding issues such as jobs, infrastructure and education?
“The first thing we’ve got to do is get this right,” Hamilton said, returning to the abortion question. He referred to what happened at the Tower of Babel as an example of how things can go wrong, even if very smart people are involved.
He said what he thinks about issues is irrelevant. Biblical guidelines should be followed, he said.
Is it accurate for him to characterized as anti-LGBT?
“No,” Hamilton said. “I’ve got bigger fish to fry.”
Asked for his stance on the Second Amendment, Hamilton said “It is in our Bill of Rights.”
He noted the Second Amendment refers to a well-regulated militia.
“All of us are in the militia, he said. If a foreign enemy comes across our border, “We’ve got to figure out how to work together as a unit,” he said.
Under the provisions of the Second Amendment, everyone should know how to shoot, Hamilton maintains. That would eliminate the need for marksmanship training in case of an invasion, leaving more time to figure out how to work together as a unit in case of foreign invasion.
Hamilton said if we get on our knees and ask God for wisdom, we can stand on His promises.
“Am I my brother’s keeper? Yes I am. Yes we are,” he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
