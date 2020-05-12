Haileyville Public Schools has announced their eighth grade valedictorian and salutatorian.
The valedictorian is Akiera Hawk. She is the daughter of Chris and Jessica Hawk and the granddaughter of Ronald and Cindy Meyer and Gladys Sweezy. Akiera is a member of Haileyville JH basketball, fast and slow-pitch softball, track, cheer, and drill teams. She is also a member of her local 4-H Club. She has received student of the year every year since first grade. She has won six Wayman Tisdale State Championships in basketball through the Boys and Girls Club. Along with her Lady Warrior teammates they have received 2- Pitt 8 All Conference Champions in Basketball, one Pitt 8 Champions in Track. She had a great softball season with her teammates as well with their undefeated season. Akiera is working to achieve a basketball scholarship in college.
Salutatorian is Shaden Cole. She is the daughter of Bryan and Melanie Cole and the granddaughter of Ron and Pam Cole and Jerry and Vickie Dover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.