A lot of things have changed in Haileyville since a tornado hit the community last year — and one of them is the city's new storm siren.
Haileyville had a storm siren at the time the tornado hit last year, but it didn't work. To spread word of the storm warning on the night of April 30, 2019, Haileyville police and firefighters drove around town, blaring the sirens in their vehicles to warn citizens of the approaching tornado.
Many residents who heard the sirens got the message and either headed to a storm shelter or sheltered in-place at their homes.
The tornado destroyed or damaged a number of homes and businesses, toppled trees and caused other destruction. Despite the devastation, businesses, homeowners and the city have worked to recover.
"The good Lord's blessed us," said Haileyville Mayor David Johnston. "It was bad. We have fought our way back."
Haileyville didn't do it alone, he noted.
"We had a lot of good people who helped," Johnston said. They included everyone from Caleb Wooten, who launched a fundraising T-shirt drive to help the city recover, to church members and others who brought food, along with friends and neighbors helping each other.
"There was a lot of food distribution from other communities and organizations," Johnston said. "It made me feel good. We were able to keep going."
Following the tornado, Johnston was determined the city would obtain a new, working tornado warning siren. It's now in place at City Hall.
"As of last week, the city of Haileyville has a new tornado siren," Johnston said when interviewed for his thoughts a year following the 2019 tornado.
He said the new siren cost from $6,500 to $7,000 to purchase and about another $3,000 to have it installed and wired.
Johnston said PSO helped a lot with the project. He also hired licensed electricians to make all the electrical connections.
Wooten's T-shirt drive helped get things going, but didn't raise enough to pay the entire cost. Johnston thanked the Haileyville City Council for also making funds available to help purchase the new siren.
Several individuals have authority to sound the siren, including Haileyville Fire Chief Kevin Mick, Police Chief Brian Mathis and Maintenance Supervisor Terry Sensibaugh.
"I will be right there with them if need be," Johnston said. Currently, the siren has to be sounded manually, but Johnston plans to obtain equipment to allow it to be turned on by a coded cell phone number or remotely by the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management.
Kevin Enloe, director of the Emergency Management office, remembers how lots of things came into play when the tornado struck that night.
"We didn't have a storm siren in Haileyville then," he noted. "We had some hurdles to jump through." Those hurdles included the actions by police and firefighters to sound the alarm with their vehicle sirens.
Enloe also noted Haileyville now has a new storm siren in place.
He said not all of the money that's supposed to go to Haileyville and other parts of Pittsburg County from the Federal Emergency Management Agency has come in, but he said some of it's starting to come through and he expects more to follow.
Enloe attributed much of the delay to FEMA moving to a new application process prior to the Haileyville tornado.
"They moved to a new electronic application process they haven't had in years prior," Enloe said. He said often when such major changes are put in place, it takes time to get the process rolling smoothly.
"Some of the processes are now in place," he said.
Johnston said Haileyville is still awaiting FEMA money. He said there has been lots of red tape, but sounded confident it will be forthcoming.
"We lost flag poles, pumps at the sewer station, the Farmers Market," Johnston said. Some of it, including a sewer pump, has already been replaced or repaired. "We're still calculating numbers at this point," he said.
Looking back, Enloe reflected on the response that followed the Haileyville tornado, not only from city residents, but also from other nearby communities.
"We are very pleased with the Haileyville community and the county as a whole for their resilience in bouncing back," said Enloe. "It's been a long road, but we're finally getting some of the recovery money."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.