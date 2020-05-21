Valedictorian: Dimitrie Wansick
Dimitrie Wansick is the son of Tina Wansick, Mitch & Tammy Wansick. He is active in FCCLA, Football, Cheer, and Drill Team. His plans for the future include pursuing a career in the Navy.
Salutatorian: Jarrett Neal Davidson
Jarrett Neal Davidson is the 18 year old son of Karen & Guy Gibson of Hartshorne and Tony Davidson of Haileyville. His Grandparents are Carolyn Smith of Haileyville and the late Donald Smith, Ronald Davidson and Yovanna Davidson. He is the brother of Elizabeth Prock, Sarah Davidson and Kelsie Gibson and has a special Aunt, Nelda Dugger, that has been an honorary Grandmother throughout his life.
He has attended Haileyville Schools for 14 years and has maintained excellent grades and citizenship throughout the years. He has received several scholastic honors including Jr. High Salutatorian, Principals Honor Roll, Oklahoma High School Honor Society, National Honor Society, Student of the Month and Student of the Year for both Elementary and Jr. High. He had the honor of representing Haileyville High School at Boys State in 2019. He was active in his church youth group for many years volunteering and helping others and traveled with the church to Mexico numerous times on Mission trips during the Christmas holidays.
Jarrett is currently taking concurrent classes at Eastern Oklahoma State College and has received a scholarship from Eastern to continue his education towards an Associate’s degree then plans to continue to a four year college in pursuit of a degree in either Computer Programming or in Computer Teacher Education.
