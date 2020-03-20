It takes a lot of shoes to cover 646 feet — precisely 323 pairs.
That's how many Haileyville Assembly of God Pastor Tyler McGuire collected in his effort to provide every single student at Haileyville Public Schools with a brand new free pair of shoes. He figured that was enough to supply the student body and maybe have a few left over for any new arrivals.
McGuire, his wife, Meagan McGuire, and several church volunteers loaded up boxes of shoes and transported them before spring break to the Haileyville Gymnasium, where they commenced to handing out the shoes to a class at a time. Haileyville Police Chief Brian Mathis and Kyle Halyard also assisted.
Every student who went through the line got a free pair of name brand shoes— no income guidelines, no requirements, no questions asked or needed.
What the McGuires and others with the church received in exchange were lots of smiles from happy children, pre-teens and teenagers.
"It was awesome," Tyler McGuire said afterward. "It was so good. The kids in general, but especially the younger ones, were super excited."
It's something that McGuire, who is also an occasional substitute teacher, wanted to do for a long time — ever since he learned there was a possibility of making it happen. It turned out to be a six-month process.
McGuire said he worked through the Assembly of God organization and the Convoy of Hope.
"I applied for it at the end of October," he said. "I didn't find out Haileyville was approved until December."
It took about six weeks for the shoes to be shipped and arrive.
While waiting for the shoes, McGuire left papers at the school so exact measurements could be taken of the shoe sizes for every student. Church volunteers were happy to begin handing the shoes out in the school gym.
Shoes were given to students from Pre-K and the way up to the seniors who will soon be graduating. The smallest pair handed out was a toddler six, he said. The largest, a size 14.
Meagan McGuire sounded as enthusiastic about the project as her husband.
"It's like a blessing for us to bless people," she said.
Church Secretary Delores Anderson assisted with the project.
"It's been a good experience," she said. "It was really cool how we lined them all up by the sizes."
Longtime church members James and Betty Coy also helped.
"I'm glad we have a pastor that knows how, and has the energy, to do these things," James Coy said.
Mary Kimery helped and Tyler McGuire's mother, Sharon Clopton, made a trip from Keoto to assist.
Charles Tiner, bass player for the church's worship team, and his wife, Sue Tiner, also volunteered.
"I think they're doing a good job," Charles Tiner said of the McGuires and his fellow volunteers. "I'm proud of them."
Tyler McGuire said he has a heart for Haileyville.
"We wanted to reach out to the community," he said. "I wanted to show the community the church is here."
Not every student got his or her free pair of shoes Friday. That's' because some left to get ready for their prom set for that evening. McGuire said he will give whatever juniors and seniors who weren't at the gym Friday their free pair of shoes at a later date.
"I'll probably be up there after spring break," he said.
Haileyville Public Schools Superintendent Roger Hemphill said the shoes are much appreciated. With the school offering 87% of the student body free and reduced lunches, there's a need as well.
Hemphill spoke of how the community comes forward to assist. He considers the school blessed by the project McGuire and the other volunteers pursued to help the students.
"We're blessed to have this preacher doing something for them," Hemphill said. He considers every student in the entire student body getting a new, free pair of shoes as something special.
"If that doesn't put a smile on your face, I don't know what will," said Hemphill.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
