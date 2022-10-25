Tamrah Earls smiled through tears in reflecting on support she received while battling addiction and homelessness in her journey to becoming homeowner.
The mother of four said sought assistance at Hope House when she became homeless and lost custody of her children a few years ago. But Tamrah focused on her recovery and kept meeting milestones through a transitional housing program with Pittsburg County Habitat for Humanity.
Now, Tamrah said she is blessed to again share custody of her children and to have recently signed to own a house in McAlester.
“I feel very grateful and very blessed to be where I’m at today,” Earls said. “And for the people that supported me and loved me when I didn’t love myself.”
Earls said she battled addiction and getting to see her children again motivated her to keep on the path to recovery.
She said people supported her with faith, prayers, and stories — and she continued overcoming hurdles to meet her goals.
“Tamrah was the first person we identified as being ready for homeownership and part of it was her perseverance,” said Joey Clark, director of Pittsburg County Habitat for Humanity. “Even when she was trying to do everything right, circumstances outside of her control kept coming up.”
Tamrah got a job at a hotel, but was laid off from work near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was jobless for about a year, but she continued working toward her goal of homeownership through Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity offers housing assistance for people in need through a no-interest mortgage, subsidized by volunteer labor and donated materials.
Habitat for Humanity was founded in 1976 by Millard and Linda Fuller as a Christian nonprofit that grew to help thousands of communities across the globe build or improve their homes.
The Pittsburg County affiliate started in 2014 and broke ground on its sixth home in March — but recently expanded to help people in transitional housing through Shared Blessings affiliates.
Shared Blessings is a nonprofit ministry in McAlester that offers several services to individuals, families, schools and others in the McAlester area.
Local resident Devonna Edwards started Shared Blessings in 1997 and the nonprofit now serves about 3,000 people each month.
Shared Blessings assumed leadership of Hope House in 2018 to oversee daily operations and partnered with Rebuilding Together Kiamichi Country to establish transitional housing opportunities for some of the women who successfully complete the program and are able to pay a reduced rent.
The first transitional housing residents moved into a rental home through the program in November 2019 and the project continues to expand.
Habitat for Humanity expanded its services to assist with renovating houses for people going through Shared Blessings programs.
“With Tamrah’s situation, it’s kind of all the organizations working together,” Clark said.
Homeowners through Habitat for Humanity must provide 200 hours of “sweat equity” — including some manual labor, financial training and volunteering on other projects.
Applicants must demonstrate a need for housing, willingness to complete the program, and ability to pay.
Clark said applications are always open and the organization helps some of those who need help getting started with the process.
“We have an application online or a paper application they can fill out and I’ll meet with them to see what we can do to help,” Clark said.
Habitat’s housing program requires development with applicants taking financial and homeowner classes.
Some people who have completed the program did most of the manual labor, while others painted or focused on classes, Clark said.
“The ultimate goal is home ownership and it’s the best way for people to kind of break out of generational cycle poverty,” Clark said.
Clark said local individuals and businesses volunteered material or services, while the organization also hosts big volunteer days requesting people help out with the house.
Anyone interested in getting involved can contact Habitat for Humanity at contact@pittsburgcountyhabitat.org.
He said community support is huge and thanked board members — including president Denise Lewis, Fred Ettner, Cameron Green, Alex Pippins, Jana Weddle, Amy Cable, Jane Glenn, Amanda Callaway, Diane Whipps and Scott Walker.
Tamrah said she is grateful for everyone involved and believes her faith helped put her in position to meet her goals. Now she wants to give back through using her experience to help people as a parent partner.
“I wouldn’t have anything it wasn’t for Him, I wouldn’t have anything if it wasn’t for Him,” Tamrah said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
