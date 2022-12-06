The owner of a gun that discharged and injured three people at a Savanna youth football game in September received a deferred sentence last week.
Court records filed in Pittsburg County District Court show a misdemeanor count of carrying firearm filed in October was dismissed against Marshal Clay Keaton, 29, McAlester.
A new misdemeanor charge of acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency was filed Nov. 30 with Keaton receiving a one-year deferred sentence along with ordered to pay a fine and court costs.
The charge states Keaton “willfully and wrongfully committed an act that was injurious to public morals and disturbing the public place by intentionally bringing a loaded Rock Island 1911 .45 automatic handgun into a public school facility at the Savanna Public School’s football stadium.”
Savanna Police Officer Byron Morgan wrote in a probable cause affidavit that he responded to the Savanna Public School’s football field Sept. 17 after receiving a report of a person who was shot in the leg.
Morgan wrote in his report when he arrived, he saw two men on the ground with wounds to their legs and a woman with an injury to her arm.
“Located at the scene was a green in color tactical bag with a hole in the bottom,” Morgan wrote in his report. “I discovered a Rock Island 1911 .45 auto handgun inside the bag as well as a spent .45 auto shell casing.”
According to the report, the firearm had a mounted light and was outside of the leather holster.
“The 1911 would not fit in the holster due to the weapon mounted light being attached,” the report states
Keaton told the officer that the bag and the gun inside belonged to him and he had forgot it was inside the bag following a trip before it was brought to the game. The man said he left the bag with a woman in the bleachers, the affidavit states.
The woman told Morgan that Keaton was near the concession stand and she grabbed the bag to leave and put the bag over her shoulder. When she was walking toward Keaton, she heard what “she thought was a firework” before placing the bag on the ground, the affidavit states.
“It appeared that the gun was in the bag outside of its holder which resulted in the gun moving around the bag freely with no trigger guard resulting in a single discharge of the firearm,” Morgan wrote in his report.
According to the report, Keaton was struck in the lower leg. Another man was also struck in the lower leg with a woman hit in her left forearm.
