I visited the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland last year.
WHO is the heart of global public health. It is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health and is comprised of about 200 member countries. Its mission includes promoting the need for basic universal health care across populations, monitoring public health risks, and choreographing responses to heath emergencies like CV19. It collects data, reports health statistics and offers health standards and guidelines.
Directly in front of the main WHO building on a hill overlooking Geneva is a modest statue.
It can be seen from the main entrance and sets starkly alone surrounded by a grove of small trees. The life-sized bronze sculpture depicts a doctor immunizing a group of children.
Though there is nothing particularly special about a doctor giving shots, this modest statue represents one of the greatest achievements of mankind and public health....the eradication of smallpox off the planet. No small feat to eliminate a disease that may have killed as many as 500 hundred million people over time. It killed more than all of the wars and major disasters combined. There still is no cure for smallpox, but global immunizations and containment methods, good public health measures, stopped it.
As I reflected in the moment, I cannot express how powerful it was when I realized what it represented, I was truly stunned. Speechless, humbled, and awestruck.
Like a bolt of lightning striking me, I understood that we can have the same success in Oklahoma with problems like substance abuse, suicide, diabetes, mental illness, measles, and abuse. I reasoned that if we sincerely dedicated ourselves to the struggle, suppressed our ego, listened carefully, stepped outside our comfort zones, worked hard enough, and were smart enough, then we could succeed one day. I knew, that like smallpox, we could eliminate those things off the planet; that we could live in a world without disease and without fear.
Children and young people today probably don’t recognize the small scar on their grandmother’s arm for what it is. There was a time when everybody had a smallpox scar. Not anymore, though. Smallpox has been eradicated. Fewer still remember the menace of polio that crippled and killed millions around the world or the mandated polio shots in all of the public and private schools. Children were forbidden to swim, drink from fountains, or gather in large groups out of fear of contracting polio. Pictures of iron lungs and crutches dominated the news until Jonas Salk came along.
Public health professionals are at work every day behind the scenes to gather, analyze, and report accurate and timely data to protect the public and promote wellness. Indeed, it is their job to help dispel rumors, misinformation, and poorly understood concepts. They are highly skilled and devoted people. Just as we don’t need a fireman until there is a fire, well, you get it…
My point is that I have no doubt that we will overcome CV-19 and the great upheaval it has caused. Public health professionals have smallpox, malaria, and TB under control. It will happen with CV-19. What you do and say matters!
Dr. Bert Thomas is a public health professional who specializes in data collection, analysis, and reporting in hard-to-reach and under-served populations in Oklahoma, Alaska, and other rural states. He is an Evaluator and Consultant for projects funded by agencies such as SAMHSA, CDC, NIH, and DOJ. He is a native of McAlester and has a smallpox scar.
