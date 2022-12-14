Gronwald resigns McAlester school board seat

Officials said they will miss Rachel Gronwald after she resigned her seat on the McAlester Public Schools Board of Education.
The McAlester business owner said during Monday’s meeting she was resigning her school board seat to spend more time with family and pursue other projects.
“This has been so rewarding and I’m so grateful I got to do it for the last two-and-a-half years,” Gronwald said. “I’m going to be spending more time with my family now and work on some new projects but it has been an honor to serve you all.”
“I’m just grateful for her,” MPS Board President Joy Tribbey said. “She’s taught me so much.”
Tribbey, who refiled for election to her seat and did not garner an opponent, said Gronwald was an integral part of the school board during an important time.
Gronwald graduated from McAlester High School in 2006 and went to the University of Arkansas before returning to McAlester nearly a decade ago with her husband, Adam, who is a 2007 MHS graduate. The two have children attending McAlester schools and are small business owners.
She grew up in McAlester with her mother and grandmother both teaching in the school district.
MPS board members voted Aug. 10, 2020 to appoint Gronwald to complete the remainder of a five-year term previously left vacant.
Gronwald then won election in April 2021 and afterward commended the district for taking precautions during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, thanked voters for approving a nearly $35-million bond issue for construction of a new school, and more.
Nearly 80% of voters approved the $34.9 million measure to extend a previous tax measure that would help the district finance a new building for the first time in decades.
Plans for the facility include several classrooms and a new event center that doubles as a storm shelter for nearly 800 students in grades 7-12. Construction is projected to be complete May 31, 2023.
Gronwald also helped the board guide the district through hiring a new superintendent this year.
Tribbey said she appreciates Gronwald taking more time for her family and knows she will continue doing great things in the community.
Officials said the board will look to appoint someone to fill Gronwald’s unexpired term after her final day in early January.
