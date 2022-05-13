Grillmarks steak competition, free community event returns Saturday

A steak competition and free community block party is set to return Saturday in downtown McAlester.
Jeremy Beaver, chairperson of the McAlester Makers competition committee, said organizers are excited for this year’s Grillmarks Festival set for May 14 — but they want people to come out and enjoy a free event with good food and music.
“We just everyone to have fun,” Beaver said.
The inaugural Grillmarks Festival included about one dozen teams before growing to about 20 the following year and continuing to become more popular in the area.
Grillmarks is organized by McAlester Makers Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in McAlester dedicated to promoting economic stability and growth by cultivating and equipping local entrepreneurs, artisans, and the community in which they live.
Organizers encourage community members to walk around Choctaw Avenue, try each teams' items and snacks, play games and enjoy a block-party-type event. Local breweries Prairie Artisan Ales and BierKraft will provide biergartens, Psycho Taco food truck will be there, and much more.
This year's steak competition includes 31 teams that get five ribeye steaks to prepare May 14 near Spaceship Earth Coffee at 345 E. Choctaw Ave. — where the judging will also take place. Each team submits one steak to the judges, uses two or three for public tasting, and the rest for use as needed.
Contest rules prohibit teams from using sauces or garnish, and no other steaks can be in the cooking area. The target temperature for competition is medium.
All teams will be entered to compete in the steak competition for chance at winning the $2,000 grand prize and the Lovera's Market Best Bite Challenge with a prize of $1,000.
Grillmarks organizers decided to bring back the fan-favorite Best Bite competition for teams to include one pound of Caciocavera cheese from Lovera’s — the famous Italian-style market in Krebs.
Lovera's Handcrafted Foods specialty cheeses have won national and international awards.
The building at 95 NW Sixth St. in Krebs was built in 1910 and Mike Lovera bought the business from his mother and stepfather in 1946. Lovera’s has been a staple of the Italian heritage in Krebs and surrounding communities with its authentic market and award-winning cheeses.
Organizers said they were excited to implement Lovera's cheese into the Best Bite competition, where competitors must make the cheese “the star” of the dish.
Competitors will check in Saturday morning and participate in the steak draft at noon to get their pick of 155 prime ribeyes cut by Pete's Place.
McAlester High School's jazz band is scheduled to start playing at 2 p.m., followed by teams turning in their entrees for the Best Bite competition.
The Jakes Graves Duo is set to play from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with teams set to turn in their steak entries between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Winners will be announced between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — immediately followed by the Paul Benjaman Trio performing at Spaceship Earth Coffee.
Competition judges include Lovera's owner Domenica Lovera, former McAlester News-Capital writer and business editor at The Oklahoman David Dishman, Le Salt owner and operator Madeline Zmek, owner of the historic Cattlemen's Steakhouse David Egan, and Tulsa musician Paul Benjaman.
Organizers said they wanted to thank judges, sponsors and competitors with a free crawfish boil featuring Tabb Singleton, the barbecue pitmaster who won the Food Network's Chopped, set for Friday night.
"It's just something we wanted to do to show our appreciation for everyone that's invested and been involved," Beaver said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
