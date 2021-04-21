An upcoming steak festival will offer a community block-party event in downtown McAlester.
Jeremy Beaver, chairperson of the McAlester Makers competition committee, said he hopes community members enjoy fun, food and music at the fourth annual Grillmarks Festival set for May 1.
"The goal is for everybody just to get out and enjoy each other, enjoy being able to be around other people and taste some great food — and hopefully getting used to being able to have some community events again," Beaver said.
The 2021 Grillmarks Festival will feature a steak grilling competition, in addition to games, cookout food, music and more along Choctaw Avenue starting around noon May 1. This year's event occurs the same day as the 2021 Armed Forces Day Parade, which is set to be held that morning.
Grillmarks will also have live music by local musicians like Bebo and the Evildoers throughout the hourslong event.
Beaver said the concept for the Grillmarks Festival originated from him competing in steak competitions for years and talking with friends about organizing one in McAlester.
The inaugural event five years ago included about one dozen teams before growing to about 20 the following year. More than two dozen competed in 2019 before last year's event was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
This year's contest already surpassed previous total numbers of contestants — and Beaver said he believes it will be the largest one yet.
"It's the first real, unrestricted community event that we've had in over a year that I can think of," Beaver said. "I can't think of anything that we've done in town over the past year with the coronavirus so this is pretty much to me the kickoff to being back to normal — or close to it, at least."
Grillmarks is organized by McAlester Makers Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in McAlester dedicated to promoting economic stability and growth by cultivating and equipping local entrepreneurs, artisans, and the community in which they live.
Beaver said organizers didn't make a decision until mid-February when they felt comfortable with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
He said they were also willing to call it off if the numbers worsened, but "I feel like we're in a great place" when it comes to cases and vaccinations locally and statewide.
"Just to be able to have it I think is a goal," Beaver said with a laugh. "But really, we've got more teams this year than we've ever had. There's been a lot of excitment about it. The Armed Forces Day Parade is going to be there. So I think it's going to be a tremendous turnout."
Anyone can walk to different teams' stations to try other items they prepare for the block-party-type event.
"That's my favorite part is to try everyone else's food," Beaver said.
Organizers of the 2021 Grillmarks Festival will start a steak draft for contestants at 1 p.m. May 1.
Teams will start turning in steaks at 5 p.m. and judges' selections will be announced around 6:30 p.m. — with the best steak awarded a $1,500 grand prize.
Steaks will be judged with regard to taste, temperature, appearance and overall impression.
Contestants must use the steaks at the event. Each team gets five prime ribeye steaks — one to submit to the judges, two or three for public tasting, and the rest for use as needed.
Team can't use sauces or garnish and can't have other steaks in cooking area. The target temperature for each steak is medium.
Beaver said 26 teams signed up as of this week and the competition will be capped at 30 teams. Anyone interested can signup at https://grillmarksfestival.com/ or find more information at https://www.facebook.com/grillmarksfestival.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
