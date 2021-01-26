Grego wants to eliminate IRS info for state ag tax exemptions

An area lawmaker says a new requirement for agricultural operators in Oklahoma to include federal income tax information in applications for state agriculture sales tax exemptions is another example of overreach by a state agency.
District 17 State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, has filed a bill to eliminate the new requirement that those filing for an agricultural sales tax exemption in Oklahoma must present Internal Revenue Service tax forms as part of the application process.
Grego filed HB 1682, related to agricultural sales tax exemptions. Grego said the Oklahoma Tax Commission made an arbitrary decision to require federal tax documents for those applying for a state agricultural sales tax exemption.
"The Oklahoma Tax Commission is wanting to get into your personal business," Grego said.
"What bothers me most is this was not a legislative action," Grego said. "It's state agencies making decisions and changing rules as they go."
He compared it to the action last year by another state agency to begin charging fees to some people who enter state parks.
"There needs to be more legislative oversight on some of these rules changes," Grego said.
Those seeking an agricultural sales tax exemption in Oklahoma are now required to present a copy of Schedule F from their IRS federal income tax filings, Grego said. Schedule F, also called Form 1040, relates to showing profit and losses from farming and ranching.
Previously, those applying for an agricultural sales tax exemption in Oklahoma had to present the pertinent information to their county assessor, Grego said. The information is still presented to the assessor, but county assessors are now required to obtain the Schedule F IRS federal income tax forms from the sales tax deferment applicants, he said. The information is then sent by the assessors to the OTC, which makes a decision on whether to grant the exemption.
"It's putting tax assessors in a bad spot," Grego said.
If Grego's bill passes, it will eliminate the requirement for the Schedule F IRS tax information.
"I want to stop it before it goes any further," Grego said.
Grego's HB 1682 states "The Oklahoma Tax Commission shall not require any person to provide Schedule F, or a copy of Schedule F, or any equivalent form prescribed by the Internal Revenue Service, with respect to a federal income tax return" in order to obtain any eligibility for the state sales exemption."
"Schedule F lists income, expenses and details about your farm operation," Grego said. "There's a lot of sensitive information in there. Who's going to see it?"
Pittsburg County Assessor Michelle Fields said the new requirements went into effect Jan. 1, 2021. Normally, an agricultural tax deferment card is in effect for three years. When the card expires, a cardholder can reapply.
What kind of reaction is Fields getting when her office informs applicants they have to include the Schedule F IRS tax information?
"Very many of them are surprised," Fields said. "They do not want to offer up some of that confidential information."
Some have asked that the Schedule F IRS tax information not be kept on file in the assessor's office.
"I've had some people ask that we shred it," Fields said. "I will do it at the taxpayer's request."
Fields said her office also offers to let the applicant go online and file the information directly with the OTC. She is also offering to help applicants with the direct filing with the OTC from her office.
"Some of the older ones are not as tech-savvy," Fields said. "If they want to come in, we will help them with the application process."
Does she agree with Grego's assessment that the new OTC requirements are putting county assessors in a difficult situation?
"It does not put us in the best position," Fields said. "I like the agricultural exemption. It's something positive we can offer taxpayers. Now, it's went the opposite way."
Fields said the assessor's office tells the agriculture sales tax exemption applications the requirement for the IRS Form F information is from the OTC, not the assessor's office.
"We are the middle person," Fields said.
The sales tax exemption is designed to eliminate state sales taxes on items related directly to an agricultural operation. For example, cattle feed could qualify for a sales tax exemption, but not dog feed, Fields said.
Grego said agriculture producers pay taxes when what they produce, such as cattle or hay, for example, are sold. Eliminating the sales tax for items used in production keeps them from being taxed twice for what they produce.
Previously, an individual could apply for an agricultural sales tax exemption by listing personal property used in farming and ranching to the county assessor, Grego said. If the assessor determined the property was correctly listed and assessed for ad valorem taxation and there were no liens on the property on the county's tax lien docket, the assessor could certify the assessment on a form prescribed by the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
Grego's bill would keep those standards in place, while prohibiting the requirement to show IRS tax records.
If the bill passes, it would go into effect on Nov. 1, 2021.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
