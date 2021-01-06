Grego to serve as vice chairman of House Tourism Committee

District 17 State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, hopes to have an impact on tourism in the area through his appointment as vice-chairman of the House Tourism Committee — including making parks more accessible to those who are charged fees to enter them.
Grego learned of his new appointment during the House's organizational day held this week at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City.
"At this point in time, tourism is a big deal down here," Grego said. "The growth potential is there and I'm glad to be on it," he said of his appointment to the House Committee.
"As we watch our industries go away and as gas declines, tourism can be a growth industry," Grego said.
He's already filed a new bill related to parks in Oklahoma. It's so soon in the process that Grego said Wednesday the bill had not yet been assigned a number, but he projects it will be one of his major efforts for the upcoming session set to begin Feb.1.
Grego has been a major opponent of the state's action to charge fees at state parks in Oklahoma, especially at Robbers Cave State Park near Wilburton. He was unable to get the decision reversed last year, so this year' he's working on getting a price reduction for an annual pass.
"I've not given up on the park thing," Grego said.
He said the state currently offers a pass to enter all of the parks in the state for an annual fee of $60. Except for those who are exempted, the fee is otherwise $8 for each visit to a park for state residents and $10 per visit for out-of-state residents, he said.
"I'd prefer they not charge anything," Grego said. However, if the state continues to insist on charging a fee, he wants it lowered.
"I've got a bill to set the fee at $20 for one park," Grego said. That means pass-holders could visit the park as many times as they'd like during a year for the one-time $20 fee.
"We're finding many people visit one park, instead of going all over the state and visiting them all," Grego said. For example, many people in the Wilburton area primarily visit Robbers Cave State Park, he said.
Grego hopes to see progress on his bill over the coming legislative session, even though it was not yet an official bill as of midweek.
"It's not official until they assign it a number," he said.
Under his proposal, current fee exemptions would remain in place for those 62 or older, for veterans and for people with disabilities, Grego said. They are currently allowed access to state parks free of charge.
When he was a child, his family often visited Robbers Cave State Park, said Grego. With no fees in place until recently, it offered a simple way of having fun at no cost.
He said many families today would like to do the same.
"When I was a kid, it was the highlight of our week," he said.
Grego said he understands the importance of tourism in District 17.
"From the time I've spent in Talihina, I learned they figured out years ago that's the best thing that will save them," he said.
He's also working with another group that's trying to develop a route that follows the Butterfield Trail, which was once a stagecoach route. Some also hope to restore a structure known as the old Edward Store, that Grego said was in a building that was once a stagecoach station along the route, where passengers could disembark for a bit before continuing on their journey.
Asked if he had any ideas to help engender tourism in the McAlester and Lake Eufaula areas, Grego noted he just learned of his appointment as vice chairman of the HouseTourism Committee on Tuesday.
"It's kind of early," he said. "We're open to any and all suggestions. We're hoping people will come forward with ideas.
"We will be working closely with the lieutenant governor," Grego said, referring to Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell. The lieutenant governor is over the Tourism Department. Grego noted Pinnell has already made tourism-related visits to the McAlester area.
Grego will servie on the House Tourism Committee leadership alongside District 48 State Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, who chairs the House Tourism Committee, as well as other House Tourism Committee members.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
