A House Bill by District 17 State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, would severely curtail portions of Oklahoma's Open Records Act by adding new language to the existing law.
Grego's House Bill 3475 was scheduled to be heard Wednesday, March 2, by the House General Government Committee to determine if it will advance any farther.
The News-Capital contacted Grego on Tuesday to tell him of the newspaper's deep concerns regarding his bill and the chilling effect it could have on access to public records as well as on some open meetings, on both the media and the general public.
Section 24.A 5 of Oklahoma's Open Records Act currently states all records of public bodies and public officials shall be open to any person for inspection, copying, or mechanical reproduction during regular business hours, with a few exceptions. Those exceptions include records specifically required by law to be kept confidential.
Grego's House Bill 3475, as of Tuesday, March 1, has added language from Grego that if passed, will give every keeper of public records the right to deny an open records request if they choose to do so.
The new language in Grego's bill regarding access to public records states "A request may be denied if a request places an excessive disruption in producing public records on the public body or if the custodian has reason to believe that repeated requests are intended to disrupt other essential functions of the public body."
That means any keeper of public records in Oklahoma could deny a lawful request made under the Open Records Act simply by claiming the request was placing an "excessive disruption" on the public body or by claiming that "repeated requests" were made with the intention of disrupting the public body.
Another portion of Grego's bill is headed under Section 2 as New Law. It states "In the event a public trust hospital enters into a joint venture or acquires an interest in a not-for-profit entity to effectuate the administration of the mission of the public trust, that entity shall not be subject to the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act or the Oklahoma Public Records Act."
When the News-Capital contacted Grego about concerns regarding his bill, Grego replied that "The newspapers are OK with it." When asked what newspapers, Grego said he'd been speaking to Mark Thomas, who is executive vice president of the Oklahoma Press Association.
Since Thomas is well-known in the press as one of the strongest Open Records and Open Meetings advocates in the state, the News-Capital asked if Grego was saying Thomas had told him he supported Grego's bill, since it would severely change Oklahoma's existing Open Records Act and Open Meeting Act.
"We've had some good discussions about it," Grego said, saying he was addressing some of the concerns Thomas had raised to him.
Grego also took note of the News-Capital's concerns, including the part stating any custodian of public records could deny a lawful Open Records request simply by claiming the request was causing an undefined "disruption" as well as the part that would exempt some hospitals from having to comply with provisions of Oklahoma's Open Meeting Act and Open Records Act.
The News-Capital also spoke with Thomas in regard to Grego's statement that Thomas, who represents the press in Oklahoma through the OPA, was "OK" with Grego's bill.
Thomas said not only is he not OK with Grego's bill, he is actively opposing it at the state Capitol.
"I've been walking around all day giving legislators notes to vote 'no,'" Thomas said.
Thomas noted that Grego did file an amendment dropping one sentence in his bill, striking the line that stated "However, refusal under this paragraph must be sustained by a preponderance of the evidence." That still kept the body of the language intact, however.
Regarding the part of Grego's bill that would give custodians of records the right to refuse "excessive requests" for public records, Thomas noted Grego's bill does not define what constitutes "excessive requests."
"There's no definition," Thomas said. Thomas also said the OPA could not support the part of Grego's bill that includes hospital exemptions.
Thomas said he did not know how Grego could conclude he supported Grego's bill.
"I think he's misunderstanding," said Thomas.
Grego said Tuesday he would make some changes to the bill.
"We're going to define what establishes an excessive request," he said.
Grego also contended that Open Records requests can be abused.
Regarding the part of HB 3475 that deals with Open Records requests, Grego said "Some people can wear that out. They request it and request it.
"It can be used as a form of harassment," Grego said. "We don't have a problem with people requesting it," he added, of Open Records requests in general. Grego maintained there needs to be a tool for those who make multiple Open Records requests and then don't bother to come and pick the records up after they are compiled.
"We don't want to hamper people getting information for the right reason," said Grego.
The News-Capital said that even if hampering the right to obtain information from public bodies under the state's Open Records and Open Meeting Acts may not be Grego's intention, that could be the effect if his current measure passes.
Another section under the New Law section of Grego's bill adds a long list of what can be determined as confidential and exempted from disclosure by public trust hospitals and allows for further meeting sessions that could be closed to the public.
It states "Any information submitted to or complied by the public trust with respect to marketing plans, financial statements, trade secrets, research concepts methods or products or any other proprietary information submitted to or compiled by the trust, persons, firms, associations, partnerships, agencies, corporations institutions of higher education, nonprofit research institutions or other entities shall be confidential, except to the extent that the person or entity which provided such information or which is the subject of such information consents to disclosure."
"Executive sessions may be held to discuss such materials if deemed necessary by the trust," the measure states, referring to the closed-door meetings that can prohibit the media and all other members of the public from attending.
Grego said he had made notes of the issues discussed by the News-Capital and said he will look into those concerns.
