OKLAHOMA CITY — State Rep. Jim Grego (R-Wilburton) today responded to announcements that leadership from both the Oklahoma House of Representatives and the state Senate and both Republican and Democrat Caucuses have agreed to limit public access to the state Capitol for the immediate future in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Both caucuses also agreed to consider several changes to the way the House will conduct daily floor sessions to ensure work gets done but lawmakers are not in large gatherings.
“I think this is wise and what is best for Oklahomans,” Grego said. “Lawmakers come to the Capitol, which normally is a very public building. By limiting our own exposure, we can hopefully help keep our communities safe back home and help slow the spread of this virus. We have to get our legislative work done and put together a budget that will support our state services, but public safety and health are top priorities.”
Beginning Tuesday, access to the Capitol was be restricted to elected state officials, essential Capitol staff and credentialed press. The restrictions are similar to what has been put in place at the U.S. Capitol and other capitol buildings nationwide. Committee meetings and floor sessions will still be available for livestreaming online, and legislation will still be made publicly available.
Grego and other lawmakers met with state health officials on Monday who affirmed limiting public access at the Capitol was a good idea.
Health officials are advising the public to stay out of public gatherings of over 50 people. They are telling people with symptoms – fever, cough, shortness of breath – to self-quarantine until all symptoms are gone. Vulnerable seniors or those with significant underlying conditions including heart, lung, kidney disease, diabetes and conditions that suppress the immune system are encouraged to stay away from anyone who could be sick and seek the advice of their doctor if exhibiting symptoms.
Frequent handwashing is advised as is avoiding touching your nose, eyes or mouth. Also ensure that you wash all utensils and surfaces are cleaned regularly.
The Oklahoma State Health Department has set up a 24/7 call line for people with concerns about the virus. The number is (877) 215-8336.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.