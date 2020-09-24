Things seem to be quieting down on the local and state legislative front. Interim studies are still continuing each week. I have requested two, which will be conducted in October. One is pertaining to some propane issues that arose during the pandemic; the other is a request from some hunting groups pertaining to private property rights. I believe both will be spirited and informative.
As our state and local economies continue to grow, it was good news to see where Hobby Lobby has filed for a building permit to build in McAlester’s newest shopping center. This will provide some much needed jobs and more reasons to shop locally first. Hobby Lobby just announced recently that they have raised their minimum starting salary for fulltime employees, I wish them nothing but the best.
On the state front, it was just announced that Oklahoma’s unemployment rate is now the 10th lowest in the country at 5.7%. Hopefully, this is good sign that our economy in Oklahoma is rebounding.
Gov. Stitt proclaimed Oct. 1-3 as Support Your Local Restaurant Days. In House District 17 we have no shortage of fine dining options, and I encourage everyone to support this industry that has suffered so much through this COVID-19 crisis.
As always, thanks for allowing me to serve you, and never hesitate to reach out. I can be contacted at Jim.Grego@okhouse.gov or (405) 557-7381.
