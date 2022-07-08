The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a Gowan man died Thursday from injuries aLatimer County accident.
An OHP report released Friday stated 37-year-old James R. Pokert died at the Baptist Hospital in Fort Smith, Arkansas from injuries sustained in a July 5 single-vehicle accident involving a semi-truck he was driving.
OHP states Pokert was travelling in a 1999 Mack semi-truck north on Oklahoma State Highway 2 and departed the roadway to the right and overturned.
“The driver was pinned for approximately 20 minutes and freed by Wilburton Fire Department,” the report states.
The report states the cause of the accident and the condition of Pokert at the time of the accident remains under investigation.
Troopers said seatbelts were in use by Pokert.
Trooper Wes Odom #570 of the Latimer/Leflore County Detachment of Troop D investigated the accident.
