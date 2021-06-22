Gov. Kevin Stitt leaned forward to check dials and gauges, sat up straight and pulled the handles as the virtual airplane’s nose started to lift.
“There we go,” Stitt said from the flight simulator at McAlester High School during a tour Tuesday.
“Smooth take off,” said Secretary of Education Ryan Walters, an MHS graduate.
A room full of MHS students and district officials laughed as the governor took off on the school’s flight simulator with full controls.
“Do we have a landing gear?” Stitt asked.
Student Kyle Rodriguez told the governor the “g” button initiated the landing gear.
The governor asked how to control the flaps and Rodriguez told him the 1 key put the flaps up and 2 put the flaps down.
“That’s pretty cool,” Stitt said.
Stitt and Walters got a brief tour of MHS and the school’s flight simulator Tuesday as part of trip to McAlester that also included stops at Oklahoma State Penitentiary and McAlester Army Ammunition Plant.
McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes introduced the governor to school officials, MHS Student Council members, and several students.
Assistant Superintendent Don Wise presented technology improvement across the district. MHS Principal Krista Curley discussed changes at the high school. Alternative Education Principal James Singleton detailed summer programs at the campus.
More school officials spoke with the governor and hugged Walters before the group walked upstairs to the flight simulator.
Delilah Rodriguez, STEM director at MPS, reviewed technology implemented in several classes to prepare students for a career after graduation.
MHS offers aeronautics course for students to learn all the basics of flight and implement what they learn by building a RubIQ hobby-grade drone.
The class is part of a four-year program that teaches students robotics, teamwork and other skills while building and learning to fly drones. Students build a drone but must earn FAA licensing before they can fly.
Officials said students learn what they need to take the written test for a commercial drone license after the second year of the program.
Students who complete the program’s fourth year should be able to test for a private pilot license.
Rodriguez said the school started a pathways program for students to take classes targeted at a specific career field, and added an internship program helping students get direction.
“Thank you for investing in or young ones,” Stitt said.
“This is an awesome program,” said Walters, who also teaches a blended history course.
After the MHS tour ended, Walters challenged Stitt to slide down the banister on the stairway in the school’s main foyer.
Walters held his hands on each side of the railing as he descended.
Stitt held his arms out as he slid down and landed in front of students smiling and clapping for him.
District officials handed Stitt a black-and-gold goody bag to thank him for visiting before he left.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
